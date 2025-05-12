Applications are invited for recruitment of 30 vacant positions or career in CISF in 2025.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is inviting applications from eligible Female Indian citizens for recruitment of 30 vacant posts or career of Head Constable (General Duty) against Sports Quota-2025 (Hockey Discipline). The Central Industrial Security Force came into existence in 1969 to provide integrated security cover to certain sensitive public sector undertakings with a strength of only three battalions. The force has since grown into a premier multi-skilled organization with a present strength of more than 1,88,000 personnel. Currently, it present provides security cover to 359 establishments through the length and breadth of the country. The CISF also has its own Fire Wing which provides services to 115 of the above establishments. The CISF security umbrella includes India’s most critical infrastructure facilities like nuclear installations, space establishments, airports, seaports, power plants etc. In addition, the CISF also protects important government buildings, iconic heritage monuments, Delhi Metro, Parliament House Complex and Central Jails of Jammu and Kashmir. The CISF also has a specialized VIP Security vertical providing round the clock security to important protectees.

Name of post : Head Constable (General Duty)

No. of posts : 30

Pay : Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25500-81100/-) plus usual allowances as admissible to the Central Government Employees from time to time

Educational Qualification:

12th pass from a recognised educational Institution with credit of representing State / National / International in hockey (Educational certificate other than State Board/Central Board should be

accompanied with Government of India notifications declaring that such qualification is equivalent to 12th class pass for service under Central Government).

Sports Qualification :

i) Should have represented the country as a member of Senior/Junior International tournament

Or

ii) Should have represented in State team or equivalent unit, in National Games/Championship in Senior/Junior level

Or

iii) Member of medal winning team in All India InterUniversity Championship

Or

iv) Gold Medal in National School Games/ Championship.

Age Limit : Between 18 to 23 years as on 01.08.2025. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 02/08/2002 and later than 01/08/2007

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their applications in online mode only on CISF official website i.e. https://cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in/.

Closing date for submission of online applications is 30th May 2025 (up to 23:59 hrs)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here