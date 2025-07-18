Applications are invited for recruitment of 35 vacant positions or career in Canara Bank Securities Limited in 2025.

Canara Bank Securities Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Officers and Trainees in 2025.

Name of posts :

GENERAL RECRUITMENT PROJECT 2025-2026

CFO – Chartered Accountant/ICWA/MBA FINANCE Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Institutional Dealer Research, Marketing, Compliance, Surveillance Marketing Junior Officer on Contract – Marketing Depository Participant Relationship Manager – Trainee

SPECIAL RECRUITMENT DRIVE 2025-2026 (BACKLOG SC,ST & OBC )

Compliance Surveillance Marketing DPRM Trainee

No. of posts :

GENERAL RECRUITMENT PROJECT 2025-2026

CFO – Chartered Accountant/ICWA/MBA FINANCE : 1 Company Secretary & Compliance Officer : 1 Institutional Dealer : 1 Research, Marketing, Compliance, Surveillance : 3 Marketing : 3 Junior Officer on Contract – Marketing : 1 Depository Participant Relationship Manager – Trainee : 25

SPECIAL RECRUITMENT DRIVE 2025-2026 (BACKLOG SC,ST & OBC )

Compliance : 1 Surveillance : 1 Marketing : 1 DPRM Trainee : 25

Eligibility Criteria :

CFO : Qualified Chartered Accountant (ICAI)/ICWA/MBA Finance. Minimum 1-3 year’s experience

in the relevant area, preferably in any equity broking firm/company

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer : Minimum 50% or equivalent grade in Graduation in any

stream from a Recognized University and Qualified Company Secretary (ICSI). Those having LLB or LLM degree will be preferred. Minimum 2 years of experience in Public/ Private organization as

company secretary

Institutional Dealer : Degree with minimum score of 50% marks in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent qualification recognized as such by Central Government. Minimum 3 to 5

years of experience in equity brokerage houses in dealing functions. Out of that, at least 2

year in Institutional Dealing preferred

Surveillance : Degree with minimum score of 50% marks in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent qualification recognized as such by Central Government. Minimum 0.5 to 1

years of experience in equity brokerage houses in Surveillance Functioning, Having sound knowledge about Capital market & its Regulations

Compliance : Degree with minimum score of 50% marks in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent qualification recognized as such by Central Government. Minimum 1.5-3

years of experience in equity brokerage houses in Back office Functionalities

Research : MBA – Finance from a recognized institute or CFA . Minimum 2 years of experience with

equity broker/financial Institution/ research house in the relevant field

Marketing : Graduate in any stream from a recognized University having secured minimum 50% marks. Minimum 1.5 to 3 years’ experience in Public/ Private organization in the relevant field

Junior Officer on Contract – Marketing : Graduate in any stream from a recognized University having secured minimum 50% marks. Minimum 1.5 to 3 years’ experience in marketing

Depository Participant Relationship Manager – Trainee : Graduate in any stream from a recognized University having secured minimum 50% marks. Freshers can apply

How to apply :

Candidates have to submit the online or physical application at the link available in the careers option on the website https://www.canmoney.in/careers

Self attested Copies of the following documents are to be enclosed to the application :

1. Birth Certificate / SSC / SSLC certificate with DOB.

2. Copies of the mark sheets & certificates from SSC/SSLC/X STD,

3. PUC/10+2/Intermediate, Graduation & other qualifications etc.

4. Copies of experience certificates

5. Copy of Caste Certificate in prescribed format in case of S C , S T & OBC category candidates (formats available in the website)

6. Any other relevant documents

Address for sending physical applications if any- THE GENERAL MANAGER, HR DEPARTMENT,

CANARA BANK SECURITIES LTD, 7TH FLOOR, MAKER CHAMBER III NARIMAN POINT

MUMBAI – 400021

Last date for receipt of application along with copy of relevant Documents is 31.07.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here