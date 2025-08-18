Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative posts or jobs in BIS in 2025.

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Young Professional for Management System Certification Department (MSCD) in 2025.

Name of post : Young Professional for Management System Certification Department (MSCD)

No. of posts : 5

Qualification :

Essential: Regular Graduation in any discipline of Science/ Engineering/ BE/BTech from a recognized University. Regular MBA or equivalent

Work Experience : Minimum of two (2) years of experience preferably in Marketing or equivalent

fields (Preferably conversant with Management System)

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 70,000/- (fixed for two years)

Upper Age Limit : Below 35 years of age as on 01.08.2025

How to apply :

Candidates are required to apply On-line through BIS website only i.e. https://www.services.bis.gov.in

The closing date for applying will be 05.09.2025 up to 1730 hrs.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here