Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in BEL in 2025.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Trainee Officer I in 2025.

Name of post : Trainee Officer I

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

i) Any PG Degree with Hindi and English as subject or either of the two as a medium of exam and the other as a subject at the Degree level

ii) PG Degree in Hindi with English also as subject or as the medium of exam at the Degree level

iii) PG Degree in English with Hindi also as subject or as the medium of exam at the Degree level

iv) Any PG Degree with Hindi medium and also English as a subject or as the medium of exam at Degree level.

v) Any PG Degree with English medium and also Hindi as a subject or as the medium of exam at Degree level.

Remuneration :

Trainee Officers will be engaged initially for a period of TWO years which may be extended up to a maximum of Three years (including initial period) based on Project requirement and individual’s performance. Candidates will be paid a consolidated remuneration of Rs. 30,000/- per month for the 1st year, Rs. 35,000/- for 2nd year and Rs.40, 000/- for 3rd year.

Upper Age Limit : 28 years as on 01.09.2025. Upper Age Limit will be relaxed by 3 Years for Other Backward Classes (Non- Creamy Layer) candidates and 10 Years for Persons with Benchmark Disability having minimum 40% disability.

Selection Procedure :

The selections will be through written test and candidates shall be selected in the order of merit i.e., category-wise. The written test will be conducted for 100 marks. The question paper includes negative marking of 1/4 mark for each wrong response. The names of candidates shortlisted for Written Test and final selections will be notified on BEL website. Please note that Written Test call letters will be sent through email only. The venue for the Written Test will be intimated later.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format along with necessary enclosures also to the the Manager (HR/CSG), Bharat Electronics Limited, Jalahalli Post, Bengaluru – 560013 on or before 11/10/2025

The post applied for should be superscribed altogether on the envelope through Speed post only

Application Fees :

Rs.150 + 18% GST. Candidates belonging to PwBD category gets exemption from payment of application fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here