Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in BEL in 2025

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Field Operation Engineer in 2025. Field Operation Engineer will altogether be engaged for a period of 3 years from the date of joining.

Name of post : Field Operation Engineer

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : B.E./ B.Tech./ B. Sc Engineering in ECE/ME

Experience : 05 years of experience in installation, Testing, Commissioning of Jammers/ Professional Electronic Equipment and/or also experience of working in the domain of Cellphone technologies

Remuneration : An all-inclusive consolidated remuneration of Rs. 60,000/- per month for the 1st Year of engagement, and also an increase of Rs.5000/- every year

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 16th May 2025 in Bharat Electronics Limited

Plot no. 405, Industrial Area Phase III, Panchkula , Haryana – 134113. Reporting time is 1 PM to 4 PM.

How to apply :

Interested candidates meeting all the criteria mentioned above, can appear for the walk in selection process. While coming for the selection the candidate should bring the application in the format appended to this advertisement along with the following self-attested photocopies of the documents (one set in following sequence). All details given in the application form will be treated as final and no changes will be entertained.

DOCUMENTS TO BE SUBMITTED AT THE TIME OF WALK IN SELECTION

i) Duly filled in application form

ii) 2 recent passport size photographs

iii) Self-attested copy of SSLC/Matriculation Certificate (proof of age).

iv) Self-attested copy of PUC/12th Class/Diploma Marks Card.

v) Self-attested copies of Degree Marks card(s) for having passed all semesters/years.

vi) Self-attested copies of Provisional/Final Degree Certificate(s).

vii) Conversion formula certificate for conversion of CGPA to percentage, duly certified by the University/ Institution, wherever applicable.

viii) Self-attested copy of Caste Certificate (If case of SC/ST for availing exemption from payment of application fee.)

ix) Self-attested copy of Disability Certificate (In case of PwBD Candidate)

x) Post qualification experience certificate(s) from previous to till current employer. The joining/appointment letter and relieving letter (wherever applicable) needs to be attached to determine the number of years of post-qualification experience. In case relevancy of experience of

the candidate cannot be established, his candidature will be not be considered. Teaching will not be considered as relevant experience. In case, fail to enclose the supporting documents your application will be summarily rejected without assigning any reason and no correspondence in this

regard will be entertained.

xi) Candidates if working in PSUs/ Govt. organizations/ Quasi Government organizations should also compulsorily submit ‘No Objection Certificate’ at the time of walk in selection.

xii) SBI Fee Payment Receipt (if applicable).

xiii) Write up of the roles and responsibilities/ experience.

xiv) Any other certificates also

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here