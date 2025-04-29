Applications are invited for recruitment of 14 vacant engineering positions or jobs in BEL in 2025.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Senior Engineers in 2025. Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) a Navaratna Company and Indian’s premier Professional Electronics Company with a portfolio of over 350 different products in the areas of Military Communication, Radars, Naval Systems, C4I Systems, Weapon Systems, Homeland Security, Telecom and Broadcast, Electronic Warfare, Tank Electronics

and Electro Optics. Engineering Solutions, Antenna vertical, System on Chip design and CoE-Radar & Weapon Systems are few of the domain areas of PD&IC.

Name of post : Senior Engineer (Physical Design Engineer)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : Full time M.E/ M. Tech in VLSI design/ Microelectronics with First Class from an AICTE approved College/Institute or a recognized University. Minimum 2 years of experience as on 01.04.2025

Name of post : Senior Engineer : Electronics /Mechanical Engineering disciplines

No. of posts : 12

Qualification & Experience : Full Time B.E/ B.Tech in relevant discipline with from an AICTE approved College/ Institute or a recognized University. Minimum 4 years of experience as on 01.04.2025

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications complete in all respects along with self-attested copies of relevant documents by Indian post (sealed envelope-A4 size) only.

Super-scribed for Senior Engineer (E-III) “Application for the post of Senior Engineer (Job Code No.: __)” and sent to below mentioned address: Deputy General Manager (HR), Product Development & Innovation Centre (PDIC), Bharat Electronics Limited, Prof. U R Rao Road, Near Nagaland Circle,

Jalahalli Post, Bengaluru – 560 013, India.

The application should reach the given address on or before 19.05.2025 through registered Post only

Application Fees :

Candidates must remit an amount of Rs. 600/- plus 18% GST towards application fee through SBI Collect (through online mode or through SBI Branch). SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here