Applications are invited for recruitment of 500 vacant positions or career in Bank of Maharashtra in 2025.

Bank of Maharashtra is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Generalist Officer in 2025.

Name of post : Generalist Officer

No. of posts : 500

Qualification :

Essential: Bachelor’s degree / Integrated Dual Degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks

in the aggregate of all semesters / years (55% for SC / ST / OBC / PwBD) from a University / Institute recognized by Government of India or its Regulatory Bodies OR Chartered Accountant

Desirable: Professional qualifications like CMA / CFA / ICWA from a recognized Institution recognized by Govt. of India or its Regulatory bodies. Passing of JAIIB & CAIIB is desirable.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/bomjul25/

Last Date of online application is 30.08.2025

Application Fees :

UR / EWS / OBC : Rs. 1180/-

SC / ST / PwBD : Rs. 118/-

Application Fee / Intimation charges once paid will NOT be refunded on any account nor can it be held in reserve for any other examination or selection. Bank Transaction charges for online payment of application fee /intimation fee will have to be borne by the candidate.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here