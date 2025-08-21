Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial posts or jobs in Bank of Baroda in 2025.

Bank of Baroda is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Senior Manager (AVP-I)- Bullion in 2025.

Name of post : Senior Manager (AVP-I)- Bullion

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Mandatory: Minimum graduate in Commerce/ Economics/ Finance/ Business Administration

Preferred: CA / CFA / MBA Finance

Experience :

Minimum 3 years of experience in bullion operations during the last 5 years, including at least-1-year in front-end trading, at one or more of

a) Bullion trading & clearing entities;

b) Bullion desks of banks;

c) Global commodity & trading houses;

d) Bullion procurement departments of jewellery conglomerates;

e) Exchange-authorized bullion brokers;

f) Exchange-registered bullion trading cum clearing members;

g) Exchange-registered designated depository participants;

h) Recognized refiners;

i) Vaulting and logistics companies.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.bankofbaroda.in/

Last date for Submission of Application & Payment of fees: 09-09-2025

Application Fees :

Rs.850/- (Inclusive of GST) + Payment Gateway Charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates

Rs.175/- (Inclusive of GST) + Payment Gateway Charges for SC, ST, PWD, ESM (Ex-Servicemen) & Women

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here