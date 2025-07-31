Applications are invited for recruitment of 60 vacant positions or career in Bank of Baroda in 2025.

Bank of Baroda is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Managers in 2025.

Name of posts :

Manager – Forex Acquisition & Relationship Senior Manager – Forex Acquisition & Relationship Manager – Credit Analyst Senior Manager – Credit Analyst Senior Manager – C&IC Relationship Chief Manager – C&IC Relationship Senior Manager – Project Finance – Infrastructure & ESG Senior Manager – MSME Credit Risk Management Senior Manager – Enterprise and Operational Risk Management Senior Manager – Fraud Incidence and Root Cause Analysis Manger Digital Fraud Manager – Security Senior Manager – MSME Credit Chief Manager – MSME Credit Senior Manager – Business Finance Chief Manager – Internal Controls

No. of posts :

Manager – Forex Acquisition & Relationship : 5 Senior Manager – Forex Acquisition & Relationship : 3 Manager – Credit Analyst : 5 Senior Manager – Credit Analyst : 40 Senior Manager – C&IC Relationship : 29 Chief Manager – C&IC Relationship : 12 Senior Manager – Project Finance – Infrastructure & ESG : 2 Senior Manager – MSME Credit Risk Management : 2 Senior Manager – Enterprise and Operational Risk Management : 2 Senior Manager – Fraud Incidence and Root Cause Analysis : 3 Manger Digital Fraud : : 3 Manager – Security : 10 Senior Manager – MSME Credit : 3 Chief Manager – MSME Credit : 3 Senior Manager – Business Finance : 1 Chief Manager – Internal Controls : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

Manager – Forex Acquisition & Relationship : Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma with Specialization in Finance OR CA / CMA / CS / CFA. Minimum -02- years of work experience in Public/ Private / Foreign Banks with 1 year exposure in Sales / Relationship Management in Forex.

Senior Manager – Forex Acquisition & Relationship : Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma with Specialization in Finance OR CA / CMA / CS / CFA. Minimum -04- years of work experience in Public/ Private / Foreign Banks with 3 years exposure in Sales / Relationship Management in Forex

Manager – Credit Analyst : Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma with Specialization in Finance OR CA / CMA / CS / CFA. Minimum -03- years of work experience in Credit in any Public / Private / Foreign Banks / NBFC in India

Senior Manager – Credit Analyst : Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma with Specialization in Finance OR CA / CMA / CS / CFA. Minimum -06- years of work experience in Credit in any Public / Private / Foreign Banks / NBFC in India

Senior Manager – C&IC Relationship : Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma with Specialization in Finance OR CA / CMA / CS / CFA. Minimum -06- years of work experience in Public / Private / Foreign Banks / NBFC with at least 2 years exposure in Sales/ Relationship Management in Corporate Credit

Chief Manager – C&IC Relationship : Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma with Specialization in Finance OR CA / CMA / CS / CFA. Minimum -08- years of work experience in Public / Private / Foreign Banks / NBFC with at least 4 years exposure in Sales/ Relationship Management in Corporate Credit

Senior Manager – Project Finance – Infrastructure & ESG : Chartered Accountant (CA). OR Full time MBA/ PGDM or its equivalent in the relevant field. Minimum -05- years of experience in BFSI Sector with at least 3 years in Project Finance especially in the field of infrastructure like- Roads, Ports/Power.

Senior Manager – MSME Credit Risk Management : Chartered Accountant (CA). OR Full time MBA/ PGDM or its equivalent in the relevant field. Minimum -05- years of experience in BFSI Sector

with at least 3 years in MSME Credit /Risk Management Department dealing with Credit Risk

Senior Manager – Enterprise and Operational Risk Management : Chartered Accountant (CA) or Full time MBA/PGDM or its equivalent in the relevant field. Minimum -05- years of experience in BFSI Sector in Operational Risk domain, out of which minimum 3 years of experience at an operational unit. Experience of working on management of Internal Controls, Process & IT controls can also be considered

Senior Manager – Fraud Incidence and Root Cause Analysis : Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in the field of analytics, data science, finance or accounting. OR Chartered Accountant (CA) or Company Secretary (CS). Minimum -05- years of experience in BFSI Sector out of which 3 years experience should be in the field of Audit / Compliance / Risk & Governance/ Operational Risk/Fraud Risk

Manger Digital Fraud : Bachelor/Master Degree in Computer Science/ IT/ Data Science / MCA. Minimum -03- years experience of working in IT / Digital area in Banking sector

Manager – Security : Graduate in any Discipline from Recognized University / Institute. The candidate should be an Officer with a minimum of five years of Commissioned Service in the Army/ Navy/ Air Force OR The candidate should be a police officer not below the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police with minimum 5 years of service as Class – I Gazetted Officer in Police Force. OR The candidate should be of the rank equivalent to or above Assistant Commandant with minimum five year service as Class – I Gazetted Officer in Paramilitary Forces.

Senior Manager – MSME Credit : Graduate in any discipline. Minimum -06- years of experience in Credit, preferably in Corporate/ MSME Credit in any Scheduled Commercial Bank/NBFC/Public sector or listed Financial Institutions in India OR Minimum -06- years of experience as Analyst in RBI approved Rating Agencies. (However, for candidate having CA/CMA qualification minimum experience required is 5 years)

Chief Manager – MSME Credit : Graduate in any discipline. Minimum -09- years of experience in Credit, preferably in MSME Banking with any Bank/NBFC/Financial Institutions in India.

Senior Manager – Business Finance : Graduation (in any discipline). Chartered Accountant also by Qualification. Minimum -06- years of work experience in Business Finance in a large Bank / large NBFC.

Chief Manager – Internal Controls : Graduation (in any discipline). Chartered Accountant also by Qualification. Minimum -08- years of work experience in the area of Internal Controls, Internal Audit & Operational Governance Oversight in a Big 4/ Large/ Leading Accounting Firm.

How to apply :

Candidates are required to apply Online through website www.bankofbaroda.in

Last date for Submission of Application & Payment of fees: 19.08.2025

Application Fees :

Rs.850/- (Inclusive of GST) + Payment Gateway Charges for OBC candidates

Rs.175/- (Inclusive of GST) + Payment Gateway Charges for SC, ST, PWD, ESM/DESM & Women candidates

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here