Applications are invited for recruitment of 41 vacant positions or jobs in Bank of Baroda in 2025.

Bank of Baroda is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Managers and Officers on regular basis for various departments altogether in 2025.

Name of posts :

Manager- Digital Product Senior Manager- Digital Product Fire Safety Officer Manager – Information Security Senior Manager – Information Security Chief Manager – Information Security Manager – Storage Administrator and Backup Senior Manager – Storage Administrator and Backup

No. of posts :

Manager- Digital Product : 7 Senior Manager- Digital Product : 6 Fire Safety Officer : 14 Manager – Information Security : 4 Senior Manager – Information Security : 4 Chief Manager – Information Security : 2 Manager – Storage Administrator and Backup : 2 Senior Manager – Storage Administrator and Backup : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

Manager- Digital Product : Full Time B.E. / B. Tech in Computer Science/ Computer Applications/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunications/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation OR Full Time MCA from a University / Institution

recognized by the Govt. of India/ Govt. bodies/ AICTE. Minimum 03 years experience altogether in Technology Domain Knowledge related to Digital Channels in Scheduled Commercial Bank OR Technological / Fintech Companies with Banking Domain Knowledge also related to Digital Channels OR Experience in working on projects for a Software development firm/ company preferably dealing with Banking applications/BFSI.

Senior Manager- Digital Product : Full Time B.E. / B. Tech in Computer Science/ Computer Applications/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunications/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation OR Full Time MCA from a University / Institution recognized by the Govt. of India/ Govt. bodies/ AICTE. Minimum 06 years experience also in Technology Domain Knowledge related to Digital Channels in Scheduled Commercial Bank OR Technological / Fintech Companies with Banking Domain Knowledge related to Digital Channels OR Experience in working on projects for a Software development firm/ company preferably dealing with Banking applications/BFSI.

Fire Safety Officer : Full Time B.E. (Fire) from National Fire Services College (NFSC) Nagpur OR Full Time Four year Graduation Degree (BTech / BE or equivalent) in Fire Technology / Fire Engineering/ Safety and Fire Engineering from college/ University approved by AICTE/UGC. Full Time Bachelor’s degree from any University recognized by AICTE/UGC AND Graduate from Institute of Fire Engineers India / Institute of Fire Engineering – UK. Full Time Bachelor’s degree from any University recognized by AICTE / UGC AND Station officer course from National Fire Service College, Nagpur. Composite experience of minimum 01-03 years altogether as Fire Officer or equivalent post in PSUs /PSBs /Central Gov./State Govt. / City Fire Brigade / State Fire Services / Fire safety in-charge in Corporate / Big Industrial Complex

Manager – Information Security : Full Time B.E. / B. Tech in Computer Science / Information Technology/ Electronics & Communications OR Full Time MCA/ M Sc (Computer Science)/ MSc (IT) / MSc in Cyber Security AND Mandatory Certification: CEH / CompTIA Security+ / CCNA. The candidate must have a minimum of 3 years of overall experience in the field of IT and/or Information Security, out of which at least 1 year must also be in Information Security roles. The Information Security experience must have been gained in one or more of the following sectors: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) Financial Technology (FinTech) firms, IT Multinational Corporations (MNCs)

Senior Manager – Information Security : Full Time BE / BTech in Computer Science / Information Technology/ Electronics & Communications OR Full Time MCA/ MSc (Computer Science)/ MSc

(IT) / MSc in Cyber Security AND Mandatory Certification: CISSP/CISM/CISA. The candidate must have a minimum of 6 years of overall experience in the field of IT and/or Information Security, out of which at least 3 years must be in Information Security roles. The Information Security experience must have been gained in one or also more of the following sectors: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), Financial Technology (FinTech) firms, IT Multinational Corporations (MNCs)

Chief Manager – Information Security : Full Time BE / BTech in Computer Science / Information Technology/ Electronics & Communications OR Full Time MCA/ MSc (Computer Science)/ MSc (IT) / MSc in Cyber Security AND also Mandatory Certification: CISSP/CISM/CISA. The candidate must have a minimum of 9 years of overall experience in the field of IT and/or Information Security, out of which at least 6 years must be in Information Security roles. The Information Security experience must have been gained in one or also more of the following sectors: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), Financial Technology (FinTech) firms, IT Multinational Corporations (MNCs)

Manager – Storage Administrator and Backup : Full Time B.E. / B.Tech. in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication. Minimum 03 years of Technical and IT

experience out of which at least 01 year experience in the field of Storage and also backup.

Senior Manager – Storage Administrator and Backup : Full Time B.E./ B.Tech. in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication. Minimum 06 years of Technical and also IT experience out of which at least 03 years’ experience in the field of storage and also Backup.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://www.bankofbaroda.in/

Last date for Submission of Application & also Payment of fees: 12.08.2025

Application Fees :

Rs.850/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for General, EWS & also OBC candidates

Rs.175/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for SC, ST, PWD, ESM/DESM & also Women

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here