Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or jobs in Balmer Lawrie in 2025.

Balmer Lawrie & Company Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Managers and Officers in 2025.

Name of posts :

Assistant Manager [Production]

Assistant Manager [Operations]

Deputy Manager [Operations]

Deputy Manager [IT]

Manager [ESG]

Senior Manager [Digital Marketing]

Junior Officer [Commercial]

Officer [Production]

Officer / Junior Officer [Transportation]

No. of posts :

Assistant Manager [Production] : 1

Assistant Manager [Operations] : 1

Deputy Manager [Operations] : 1

Deputy Manager [IT] : 1

Manager [ESG] : 1

Senior Manager [Digital Marketing] : 1

Junior Officer [Commercial] : 1

Officer [Production] : 1

Officer / Junior Officer [Transportation] : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Assistant Manager [Production] : Full Time Engineering Graduate (Chemical / Petrochemical). 01 years post qualification experience is required.

Assistant Manager [Operations] : Full Time Engineering Graduate (any specialization) OR 2 years’ MBA or Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Management. 01 years post qualification experience is required

Deputy Manager [Operations] : Full Time Engineering Graduate (any specialization) OR 2 years’ MBA or Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Management. 05 years post qualification experience is required

Deputy Manager [IT] : Full Time Engineering Graduate (any specialisation) OR MCA. 5 years post qualification with hands on experience in SAP SUCCESSFACTORS.

Deputy Manager [IT] : Full Time Engineering Graduate (Computer Science/Information Technology) OR MCA. 05 years post qualification experience is necessary.

Manager [ESG] : Full Time Engineering Graduate (Environmental Engineering) OR Full Time Engineering Graduate (Mechanical/Electrical) with Post Graduate Degree/ M.Sc. or MTech in Environmental Engineering / Environmental Science / Environmental Management / ESG. 9 years post qualification experience of industrial experience where at least 3 years should be in the area of Environmental Social Governance in Manufacturing Companies.

Senior Manager [Digital Marketing] : Full Time Engineering Graduate (any specialisation) OR 2 years’ MBA or Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Management OR Post Graduate Degree with Specialisation in Media Science / Mass Communication / Multimedia / Digital Marketing / Media Studies. 11 years of post qualification experience is necessary.

Junior Officer [Commercial] : Full Time Graduate [any discipline]

Officer [Production] : Diploma Engineering [Chemical/Petrochemical]. 2 years post qualification experience is necessary.

Officer / Junior Officer [Transportation] : Full Time Graduate [any discipline]. 2 years post qualification experience for FTO-2, For FTO-1 Freshers may apply

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.balmerlawrie.com/careers/current-openings

Last date for submission is August 8, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here