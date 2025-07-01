Assam Jobs IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in IIT Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Project Engineer in the project entitled “Development of an unmanned floating sensing system for longitudinal monitoring of rivers in North-East India” at the Department of Electronics and Electrical Engineering in 2025. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, came into being altogether in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati happen in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and also five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines, offering B.Tech., B.Des., BSc(Hons), M.Tech., M.Des., M.Sc., MBA, M.A. and Ph.D. programmes. Within a short period of time, IIT Guwahati got world class infrastructure for carrying out advanced research and also the facilities of state-of-the-art scientific and engineering instruments. Besides its laurels in teaching and also research, IIT Guwahati has been able to fulfil the aspirations of people of the North East region to a great extent since its inception in 1994. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati’s campus is on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms from the heart of the city altogether. With the majestic Brahmaputra on one side, and with hills and also vast open spaces on others, the campus provides an ideal setting for learning.

Name of post : Assistant Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Electronics or related branches of Engineering, OR MSc. in Electronics. Experience with microcontrollers and computer programming is desirable.

How to apply :

Eligible Candidates have to email their detailed resume including all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E-mail, etc. along with scanned copies of all relevant documents (Matriculation onwards) on or before Thursday, July 3rd, 2025 at pbarooah@iitg.ac.in

The candidates who have employment under Central/State Govt./ PSU/ Autonomous Bodies/ Private Organization etc. will have to submit a No-objection Certificate (NOC) from the concerned employer in advance or at the time of interview failing which the candidate won’t get to appear for an interview.

Shortlisted candidates will get information via E-mail to appear for an interview on 4th July at 9 AM on MS Teams

