Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Research Fellow as per GOI (DBT/DST) rule) in DBT funded project titled “Development of highly sensitive diagnostic kit for malaria with zero false positives ” for a period of three years or until the project’s continuation. The post is purely temporary and coterminous with the project. Assam University came into existence in 1994 after enactment of the Assam (Central) University Act 1989. Through its pursuit, Assam University is also in the process of making itself an institute of excellence. Assam University main campus is situated at Dargakona, about 20 kms away from Silchar. The campus is set amid sprawling hillocks and typical landscape of north east. The campus is spread over 600 acres and provide an ideal environment for the researchers, students and the people interested in academic excellence. The other campus of the university is situated at Diphu in the district of Karbi Anglong, Assam. The university has the territorial jurisdiction over the five districts of Assam viz., Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Dima Hasao (erstwhile North Cachar Hills) and Karbi Anglong.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : The candidates should be M.Sc. in Microbiology, Life Sciences, Biotechnology or other relevant subjects. Candidate who has qualified NET/ GATE will also be preferred. Knowledge of Molecular Biology, Biochemistry, and Microbiology is also desirable.

Age limit : Maximum 28 years (or also as per GOI rule).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in- interview altogether on 31.07.2025 in the Department of Microbiology, Assam University, Silchar – 788011, Assam, India at 11 AM

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with with 3 copies of bio-data and also supporting documents in original.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here