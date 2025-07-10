Assam Jobs AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial or technical positions or jobs in AIIMS Guwahati Assam in 2025.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Manager and Project Technical Support-II under the ICMR-funded research project titled: “Effectiveness of Myo-inositol versus Metformin in women with PCOS who wish to conceive: A multicenter, randomized controlled trial (MYOMET trial)” in 2025. The positions are purely on a temporary contractual basis.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Project Manager (Project Scientist II Non-Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree, including the integrated PG degrees, with three years post

qualification experience or PhD.

Salary : Rs. 67000/- per month + HRA as admissible

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Upper Age Limit : 40 years as on the date of submission of application

Name of post : Project Technical Support-II (Lab Technician)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : 12th in Science + Diploma (MLT/ DMLT/ Engineering or equivalent) + Five Years

Experience in relevant subject/ field or Three Years Graduate degree in relevant subject/ field + two years experience relevant subject

Salary : Rs. 20000/- per month + HRA as admissible

Upper Age Limit : 30 years as on the date of submission of application

How to apply :

Interested candidates may submit their applications using the following Google Form links:

1. Project manager (Project Scientist II (non-medical): https://forms.gle/1z87hpHuzb6kPTiz9

2. Project Technical Support II (Lab technician): https://forms.gle/WbmPftKQ1C9QgW5??

Last date for submission of applications is 24th July 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here