Assam Jobs 2025 B Borooah Cancer Institute Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in B Borooah Cancer Institute Assam in 2025.

B Borooah Cancer Institute Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Administrative Officer and Assistants in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Accounts Officer

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 53880/- per month

Essential Qualification : Graduation with minimum 50% marks.

Desirable Qualification : ICWA/CA

Experience : 05 years’ work experience in Central / State Government / PSU / Autonomous Bodies in the field of Finance and Accounts with knowledge of Government orders and Rules. Candidates having experience in Computer Applications and knowledge in respective subject, Government Rules & Regulations will be preferred.

Age Limit : 37 years (Relaxable for experienced and deserving candidates)

Name of post : Assistant Administrative Officer (Purchase)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 53880/- per month

Essential Qualification : Graduate from a recognized University and Degree or Diploma in

Material Management from a reputed Institution.

Desirable Qualification : ICWA/CA

Experience : Minimum 5 years (Cumulative ) experience in import of chemicals, laboratory and hospital equipment, purchase of drugs, surgical items, kits, reagents, etc. Candidates should be well versed with customs clearance formalities, Purchase / Stores Information Systems and

modern methods of Material Management. Candidates well versed with Government procedures will be preferred.

Age Limit : 37 years (Relaxable for experienced and deserving candidates)

Name of post : Assistant Administrative Officer (Stores)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 53880/- per month

Essential Qualification : Graduate from a recognized University and Degree or Diploma in

Material Management from a reputed Institution.

Desirable Qualification : ICWA/CA

Experience : Minimum 5 years (Cumulative ) experience in import of chemicals, laboratory and hospital equipment, purchase of drugs, surgical items, kits, reagents, etc. Candidates should be well versed with customs clearance formalities, Purchase / Stores Information Systems and

modern methods of Material Management. Candidates well versed with Government procedures will get preference.

Age Limit : 37 years (Relaxable for experienced and deserving candidates)

Name of post : Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 42480/- per month

Essential Qualification : Graduation with minimum 50% marks

Experience : Minimum 4 years (Cumulative) works experience in Central / State Government / PSU / Autonomous bodied in the field of administration with knowledge of Government orders and Rules on Service matters. Candidates having knowledge of computer applications will get preference.

Age Limit : 32 years (Relaxable for experienced and deserving candidates)

How to apply :

Interested eligible candidates may submit their application (in sealed A4 size envelope) in prescribed application format along with CV to Room No. 205, Establishment Section, 2nd Floor, OPD Building, Dr. B Borooah Cancer Institute, AK Azad Road, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati -781016.

The application should accompany self-attested Xerox copies of relevant documents in proof of

educational qualification, experience, identity proof in the form of Aadhar card, Class 10th certificate for age proof and other relevant documents.

The subject of the envelope should contain “Application for the post of ………….”

The last date for receipt of application is 22/08/2025 upto 5:00 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

