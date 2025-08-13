Assam Govt Job 2025 Gauhati University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of govt job in Gauhati University Assam in 2025.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Junior Research Fellow in CSIR (ASPIRE) funded research project “Functional characterization of Sesquiterpene Synthase From Aquilaria Malaccensis Production of Industrially Important Fragrant Molecules” in 2025.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Qualification:

1. M.Sc. in Biotechnology/Microbiology/Life Sciences with minimum 60% marks (or Equivalent grade points) from a recognized University/Institute.

2. Having valid CSIR NET JRF/Gate in Life Sciences/Biotechnology or giving ICAR AICE JRF

Desirable: Work experience in Molecular biology tools especially cloning techniques with a strong inclination for research and ability to design and execute independent research with respect to molecular biology

Salary : As per existing CSIR guidelines

Age: Below 28 years on 20th August 2025

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their applications in plain paper mentioning detailed educational qualification and experience along with all credentials in support of educational qualifications, age, Caste/community, experience certificate, and affixing a colour Passport size photograph by email to

sofiabanu2@gmail.com. The last date for receiving applications is within 19th August 2025 by 4.00 p.m.

Eligible/shortlisted candidates will get information about the date of walk-in interview/online interview by e-mail.

Candidates who will get information for interview should bring all the original certificates of educational qualification (Degree Certificate/Statement of mark sheets), CSIR-NET/Gate/ICAR AICE JRF certificate, Experience certificates, etc. along with one set of self-attested Xerox of the same and a recent Passport size photograph

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here