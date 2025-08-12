Assam Govt Job 2025 Gauhati University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various govt teaching and research job in Gauhati University Assam in 2025.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Assistant Professor and Research Investigator under Population Research Centre (Sponsored by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India) in 2025

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications : As per latest UGC guidelines (2018).

Subject : Master’s Degree in Demography/ Population Studies/ Statistics/ Biostatistics/ Economics/ Mathematics/ Sociology/ Social Work/ Geography/ Psychology/ Anthropology. Persons with P.G. Degree other than Demography/Population Studies should have completed a minimum one year regular course in Demography/Population Studies at a recognized institution/ University.

Experience : As per latest UGC rules.

Pay Scale : Rs. 57,700 – 1,82,400/ –

Name of post : Research Investigator

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications: At least 2nd class Post Graduate degree in Demography/Population Studies/ Statistics/ Economics /Mathematics/ Sociology/ Social Work/ Psychology / Anthropology /

Geography. Knowledge in Computer Applications. Substantially proficient in the use of MS Word, MS Excel, Statistical software (i.e. SPSS and R-Programming).

Experience: Must have 3 years’ experience in collection/analysis and report writing. (Relaxable

for candidates with higher qualifications).

Pay Scale : Rs. 30,000 – 1,10,000/ – + G.P. of Rs. 13,900/-

Age Limit : Candidates for the post of Asst. Professor must not be above 55 years and for the post of Research Investigator must not be above 38 years on the date of application.

How to apply :

Candidates may send completed applications in the prescribed form along with necessary enclosures to The Registrar, Gauhati University, Guwahati-14 latest by 01.09.2025.

Two (2) copies of application forms with all testimonials are needed to be submitted.

The envelope containing the application form must indicate the name of the post & advertisement no.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here