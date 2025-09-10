Assam Govt Job 2025 Directorate of Tribal Affairs Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of nursing govt job in Directorate of Tribal Affairs Assam in 2025.

Directorate of Tribal Affairs Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Female Staff Nurse in Eklavya Model Residential School [EMRS) on purely contractual basis for 2025-26.

Name of post : Female Staff Nurse

No. of posts : 5

District wise vacancies :

Kharadhara, Dist.-Bajali : 1

Jalah, Dist.-Baksa : 1

Jonai, Dist.- Dhemaji : 1

Howraghat, Dist.- Karbi Anglong : 1

Ardaopur, Dist. -Dima Hasao : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Either

1. B.Sc. (Hons.) in Nursing from a recognized University/ Institute.

OR

Regular course in B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized University / Institute.

OR

Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized University/ Institute.

Two and Half years’ experience in minimum 50 bedded Hospitals after acquiring the above qualifications

OR

2. GNM (General Nursing and Midwifery) from recognized University/ Institute.

Two and Half years’ experience in minimum 30 bedded Hospital after acquiring the above qualifications

AND

3. Registered as a Nurse or Nurse Mid-wife (RN or RM) with any State Nursing Council.

Age Limit : The candidate must be not less than 18 years of age and not more than 45 years of age as on 1st January 2025. Relaxation of upper age limit will be applicable for SC, ST(P), ST(H), & Differently Abled (DA) candidates for another 5 years as per Govt. of Assam OM No.

ABP.06/2016/04 dtd. 03.03.2016.

Salary :

BSc (Nursing) : Rs. 29,200/- per month

GNM : Rs. 18,000/- per month

How to apply :

The candidates will submit their applications at the respective District Commissioner’s office of the concerned EMRS

The last date for submission of applications at the District commissioner’s Office is 17th September, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here