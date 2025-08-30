Assam Govt Job 2025 Directorate of Fisheries Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of administrative govt job under Directorate of Fisheries Assam in 2025.

Directorate of Fisheries Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Specialists in various disciplines in 2025.

Name of post : Aquaculture Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree in fisheries from the ICAR recognized universities/Institutes

Experience:: 7 years or more work experiences in aquaculture field. Experience in inland aquaculture production related field with at least 3 year’s work experience in externally aided projects like World Bank, Asian Development Bank etc

Remuneration : Rs.1.00 lakhs to Rs.1.25 lakhs per month

Name of post : Post Harvest Supply Chain Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate in Fisheries/Agriculture/Dairying/Post harvest management or related subjects from recognized

University.

Experience : 7 years or more work experiences in marketing of fisheries or agriculture or dairying products with at least 3 year’s work experience in externally aided projects like World Bank, Asian Development Bank etc.

Remuneration : Rs.1.00 lakhs to Rs.1.10 lakhs per month

Name of post : Junior Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Civil/Architectural Engineering or equivalent from recognized University/ Institute.

Experience : 5 years or more Experience in construction related projects including building

planning or design; Auto CAD and other Autodesk products for 2D and 3D design, engineering and visualization with at least 3 year’s work experience in externally aided projects like World Bank, Asian Development Bank etc.

Remuneration : Rs.0.50 to Rs.0.60 lakhs per month

Name of post : Procurement Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Minimum Post Graduate Degree in Fisheries or Agricultural Economics/MBA in

Agriculture and allied subjects/Master Degree or Graduate Engineers in any discipline from any

Govt. recognized university/institution and fully trained in procurement norms of the JICA/ ADB/World Bank or externally funding Agencies.

Experience: The PS must have at least 10 years’ experience in Procurement Management function in a leadership/managerial capacity in any public/private sector agency responsible for managing Asian Development Bank /JICA or similar Externally Aided Projects (EAP) exclusively. Candidates having hands-on experience in e-procurement system of the Government may be preferred. Experience of EAP Project completion of at least one full project will be added advantage.

Salary : Rs.1.00 lakhs to Rs.1.10 lakhs per month

Name of post : Social Development Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master’s/Post graduate degree in Fisheries Extension Education from recognized

universities or Master’s/Post graduate degree in Social Science such as Social Works, Sociology

or Anthropology from recognized universities. A combination of several specialization and/or additional training would be an asset.

Experience: Minimum 7 years of professional experience in social development/ management activities in the context of developmental projects especially in Fisheries & Aquaculture and allied sectors, including 3 years of related experience in externally funded project/ Government funded projects/scheme census survey, coordinating training programme, organizing public meeting etc.

Salary : Rs.1.00 lakhs to Rs.1.10 lakhs per month

Name of post : Accounting & Finance Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in accounting/ finance or post-graduate in business administration with

specialization in Finance

Experience : 5-7 Years of experience in handling audit and account etc. including 3 Years of experience working with multi donor agencies like World Bank, JICA, ADB etc.

Remuneration : Rs.1.00 lakhs to Rs.1.10 lakhs per month

Name of post : DX Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate in information technology, Computer Science, or related fields.

Experience: Minimum of 5 years of experience in digital transformation projects, with design and building information-sharing platforms and similar field including computer program planning out of which 3 years will be in externally aided Project (EAP)

Remuneration : Rs.1.00 lakhs to Rs.1.10 lakhs per month

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://fisheriesdirector.assam.gov.in/

The start date of submission of online application shall be 20th Sept 2025, 10:00AM (IST) and the Last date of submission of online application is 30th Sept 2025, 11:59PM (IST).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here