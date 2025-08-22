Assam Govt Job 2025 Dibrugarh University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various govt teaching job in Dibrugarh University Assam in 2025.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Assistant Professor on contract basis in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Department of Life Sciences

No. of posts : 2

Qualification:

(A) M.Sc. in Life Sciences (Botany) with specialization in Genetics & Crop Improvement / M.Sc. Botany with specialization in Genetics & Crop Improvement with NET/SLET/SET or Ph.D.

(B) M.Sc. in Life Sciences (Zoology) with specialization in Fish and Fisheries / M.Sc. Zoology with specialization in Fish and Fisheries with NET/SLET/SET or Ph.D.

Salary: Rs. 30,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Name of post : Assistant Professor for the Office of the Directorate of FYIPGP

No. of posts : 1

Qualification:

ME / M. Tech in Computer Science with First Class or its equivalent Grade from recognized institutions.

OR

MCA from recognized institutions with at least First Class or its equivalent Grade having NET/ SLET/SET or Ph.D.

Salary: Rs. 30,000/- per month (Consolidated).

Selection Procedure :

For the post of Assistant Professor in Department of Life Sciences, candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 28/08/2025 (Thursday) at 11:00 a.m. in the Bhojraj Seth Conference Hall of the Vice Chancellor’s Office, Dibrugarh University, Assam

For the post of Assistant Professor for the Office of the Directorate of FYIPGP, candidates may appear for walk-in-interview on 27/08/2025 (Wednesday) at 11.00 a.m. in the Bhojraj Seth Conference Hall, Office of the Vice Chancellor, Dibrugarh University, Assam

How to apply :

Interested candidates having the requisite qualification may appear in the interview with copies of bio-data, attested copies of all testimonials and experience certificate (if any) along with the original mark sheets/ certificates for verification.

Candidate shall be required to pay an amount of Rs. 500/- (Rupees Five Hundred) only as Registration Fee.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2