Assam Govt Job 2025 Dibrugarh University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of govt technical job in Dibrugarh University Assam in 2025.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Junior Research Fellow under the CSIR-ASPIRE Project “Investigation of climate change in relation to Land use and Land Cover changes and consequent localized extreme events over North-East India” in the Department of Physics in 2025

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

B.S. 4 years programme / Integrated BS-MS/MSc or equivalent degree, with 55% marks and qualifying NET/GATE in Physics, Geography, Geology, Geophysics, Earth Science, Atmospheric Physics

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Upper Age Limit : 28 years. The upper age limit is relaxable upto 5 years in the case of candidates belonging to scheduled castes/tribes/OBC, women and physically handicapped candidates.

Fellowship : Rs. 37000/- per month

Job Roles :

1. Utilization of GIS (Geographic Information Systems) and Remote Sensing technology to analyse land use land cover (LULC) patterns and climate change.

2. Need to analyse the Extreme event’s impact and report suitable measures to prevent and sustain.

3. Monitor and evaluate the impact of climate change on each of the LULC classes, and prepare reports documenting project outcomes and lessons learned.

4. Proficiency in GIS software (e.g., ArcGIS, QGIS) and remote sensing techniques for spatial analysis and mapping

5. Knowledge of any programming language (Python/JavaScript/R) and Google Earth Engine is desirable.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 13th August, 2025 at 10.00 AM. The venue is in Department of Physics, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh-786004, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates must submit a CV and self-attested copies of supporting documents to the interview panel. Original documents and a copy of the M.Sc. Project reports are also to be brought for verification purposes. Candidates are requested to bring a laptop for the evaluation of practical knowledge.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here