Assam Govt Job 2025 Dibrugarh University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of govt teaching job in Dibrugarh University Assam in 2025.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Assistant Professor on contract basis in the Department of Economics in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Department of Economics

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Master’s Degree in the concerned subject with at least 55% marks or its equivalent Grade. The candidate must have NET/SLET/SET or Ph.D.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Specialization: Open.

Salary: Rs. 30,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 22/08/2025 (Friday) at 11.00 a.m.

The venue is in the Bhojraj Seth Conference Hall in the office of the Vice Chancellor, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh-786004, Assam

Also Read : 5 romantic dating getaways in Northeast India to visit in August & September

How to apply :

Interested candidates having the requisite qualification may appear in the interview with copies of bio-data, attested copies of all testimonials, publications and experience certificate (if any) along with the original certificates/ testimonials for verification.

Candidate must pay an amount of Rs. 500/- (Rupees Five Hundred) only as Registration Fee.

Candidates must report before one hour of commencement of interview before the selection committee for document verification/ registration. No TA/DA will be admissible for the purpose.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here