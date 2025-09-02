Applications are invited for recruitment of 95 vacant govt job under DECT, Govt of Assam in 2025.
Directorate of Employment & Craftsmen Training (DECT), Govt of Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Junior Instructors in 2025.
Name of post : Junior Instructor
No. of posts : 95
Discipline wise vacancies :
- Electrician : 11
- Wireman : 6
- Welder : 11
- Fitter : 8
- Engineering Drawing : 6
- Cutting & Sewing : 6
- COPA : 2
- Draughtsman-Civil : 2
- Draughtsman-Mechanical : 1
- Dress Making : 3
- IT & ESM : 2
- Machinist : 3
- Mechanic Diesel : 4
- Mechanic Electronics : 3
- Mechanic Tractor : 2
- Mech. Instrument : 2
- Plumber : 2
- Secretarial Practices : 2
- Refrigeration & Air Conditioning : 2
- Mechanic Motor Vehicle : 11
- Turner : 6
Eligibility Criteria :
a. Passed HSLC or equivalent qualification from recognized Board / Institution.
b. Passed National Apprenticeship Certificate or National Trade Certificate in appropriate trade.
c. 1 year Industrial/ Teaching Experience desirable.
Scale of Pay: Rs. 14,000/- to 70,000/- PB-2 with Grade Pay of Rs.6800/- plus other allowances as admissible under Rules of the Govt. of Assam
Age Limit : The crucial date for age reckoning is fixed as 01.01.2025. Age limit for the posts is 18-40 years i.e. candidates born not on or before 31.12.1984 and not later than 01.01.2007 are eligible to apply.
Relaxation: Upper age limit is relaxable as under:
i. 5 (five) years in case of candidates belonging to SC, ST (P) & ST (H).
ii. 3 (three) years in case of candidates belonging to OBC/MOBC.
iii. 2 (Two) years in case of Ex-serviceman.
iv. 10 (ten) years in case of PwD candidates irrespective of castes
How to apply :
Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://dect.assam.gov.in/
Online form may be filled–up w.e.f. 02/09/2025 to midnight of 03/10/2025 only
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here