Applications are invited for recruitment of 95 vacant govt job under DECT, Govt of Assam in 2025.

Directorate of Employment & Craftsmen Training (DECT), Govt of Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Junior Instructors in 2025.

Name of post : Junior Instructor

No. of posts : 95

Discipline wise vacancies :

Electrician : 11 Wireman : 6 Welder : 11 Fitter : 8 Engineering Drawing : 6 Cutting & Sewing : 6 COPA : 2 Draughtsman-Civil : 2 Draughtsman-Mechanical : 1 Dress Making : 3 IT & ESM : 2 Machinist : 3 Mechanic Diesel : 4 Mechanic Electronics : 3 Mechanic Tractor : 2 Mech. Instrument : 2 Plumber : 2 Secretarial Practices : 2 Refrigeration & Air Conditioning : 2 Mechanic Motor Vehicle : 11 Turner : 6

Eligibility Criteria :

a. Passed HSLC or equivalent qualification from recognized Board / Institution.

b. Passed National Apprenticeship Certificate or National Trade Certificate in appropriate trade.

c. 1 year Industrial/ Teaching Experience desirable.

Scale of Pay: Rs. 14,000/- to 70,000/- PB-2 with Grade Pay of Rs.6800/- plus other allowances as admissible under Rules of the Govt. of Assam

Age Limit : The crucial date for age reckoning is fixed as 01.01.2025. Age limit for the posts is 18-40 years i.e. candidates born not on or before 31.12.1984 and not later than 01.01.2007 are eligible to apply.

Relaxation: Upper age limit is relaxable as under:

i. 5 (five) years in case of candidates belonging to SC, ST (P) & ST (H).

ii. 3 (three) years in case of candidates belonging to OBC/MOBC.

iii. 2 (Two) years in case of Ex-serviceman.

iv. 10 (ten) years in case of PwD candidates irrespective of castes

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://dect.assam.gov.in/

Online form may be filled–up w.e.f. 02/09/2025 to midnight of 03/10/2025 only

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here