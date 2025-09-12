Assam Govt Job 2025 BN College of Agriculture Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of govt job in BN College of Agriculture Assam in 2025.

BN College of Agriculture, A.A.U., Biswanath , Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Laboratory Assistant under the DBT sponsored Advanced Level Institutional Biotech Hub in 2025. Biswanath College of Agriculture, the second constituent college of the Faculty of Agriculture of Assam Agricultural University (AAU) came into being considering the need for overall development of Agriculture and allied fields in the state of Assam in general and the entire north bank valley of the state in particular. The academic programme of the college started w.e.f 2nd February, 1988.The College came into being at Biswanath Chariali located in the North Bank Plains Zone of Assam. The college made a humble beginning with 25 students on roll for the B.Sc.(Agri) degree programme.

Name of post : Laboratory Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 20,000.00 + 8 % HRA

Selection Procedure :

Candidates will have to appear before a walk-in-interview altogether at the office of the Coordinator, Biotech Hub, B. N. College of Agriculture, A.A.U., Biswanath , Assam – 784176 at 11.00 am on 25th September, 2025

How to apply :

Candidates will have to appear before a walk-in-interview with application in plain paper along with biodata and also all other supporting testimonials.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here