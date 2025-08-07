Assam Govt Job 2025 ASTU Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of govt teaching job in ASTU Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Assam Science & Technology University (ASTU) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of teaching professional for the computer science and related subjects/courses for ASTU in-campus self-financing UG and PG Program(s) on temporary basis (mainly in the area of Computer Science and Engineering) in 2025.

Name of post : Teaching Professionals

Eligibility Criteria :

The applicants should possess the requisite qualifications and relevant experience as per latest UGC/AICTE guidelines applicable for University Faculty position at appropriate level.

Preference to the applicants who are willing to teach multiple subjects with specializations in-

(i) Artificial Intelligence (AI),

(ii) Data Science and Analytics,

(iii) Machine Learning (ML).

(iv) Internet of Things (IoT)

Remuneration : Rs. 25000/- to Rs. 60000/- per month depending on expertise and experience.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with essential documents to the Registrar, Assam Science & Technology University, Jalukbari, Tetelia Road, Guwahati-781013, Assam

Please Enclose :

i. No Objection Certificate for application from the parent department / organization / Institution (if applicable)

ii. A certificate from the parent Department / Organization / Institution to the effect that no departmental enquiry is proposed or pending against you, and,

iii. Self-attested copies of Certificates/letters to support your claims (about educational qualifications/ experience/representation on university committees, etc.) in parts below as included in this application.

They should submit it to the Registrar, Assam Science and Technology University, Tetelia Road, Jalukbari, Kamrup (M), Guwahati-781013, Assam (India)

Last date for receipt of applications is 26th August 2025.

Kindly superscribe the envelope containing the full application with all essential documents as –

“Advertisement No. 02/2025: Application for Teaching Engagement(s)”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here