Applications are invited for recruitment of govt job in Assam State Biodiversity Board Guwahati in 2025.

Assam State Biodiversity Board Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Technical Consultant and Project Associate in 2025.

Name of post : Technical Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : M.Sc. Life Sciences

Work Experience : Minimum 5 Years in relevant field after completing formal degree (M.Sc/PhD)

Desirable :

1. PhD degree holder in relevant subjects.

2. At least 3 years of experience in working with local communities of Assam after completing Master’s Experience in planning, monitoring and carrying out field surveys and data collection with little or no supervision

3. Experience in preparation of project reports, communication, awareness, and training materials etc

4. Adept at computer skills including MS-Excel, Powerpoint, Access, and related software applications

5. Proficient in English and Assamese (oral and written) is mandatory

Salary : Rs 60,000/- per month

Name of post : Project Associate

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : Graduate in Social Sciences

Work Experience : Minimum 5 Years in relevant field after completing formal Graduate degree

Desirable :

1. Experience in planning, monitoring and carrying out field surveys and data collection with little

or no supervision

2. Experience in conducting PRA, meetings, trainings, and awareness activities

3. Experience in preparation of project reports, communication, awareness, and training materials etc

4. Adept at computer skills including MS-Excel, Powerpoint, Access, and related software applications

5. Proficient in English and Assamese (oral and written) is mandatory

Salary : Rs 35,000/- per month

How to apply :

Interested eligible candidates, who are residents of Assam, can submit/send hard copy of their application in the prescribed format, along with self attested supporting documents to the following address: The Member Secretary, Assam State Biodiversity Board, 2nd Floor, Aranya Bhawan, Panjabari, Guwahati – 781037.

Last date for submision of application: 14th August, 2025, 5.00 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here