Assam Govt Job 2025 ASACS Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of govt medical job in ASACS Assam in 2025.

Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Medical Officers in Opioid Substitution Therapy (OST) Centre and in Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) Centre at Diphu Medical College & Hospital, Diphu and at Gauhati Medical College & Hospital, Guwahati in 2025.

Name of post : Medical Officer (ART Centre)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : MBBS with valid registration from the State Medical Council of Assam/ NMC

Desirable : Work Experience in HIV/AIDS Programme in field settings. Those with MD Medicine / Diploma in Medicine is preferable.

Essential Experience:

1. 6 months work experience. Post Graduates from Clinical Discipline will also be considered.

2. Good working knowledge of computer, MS office.

Age Limit : Age should not be more than 65 years as on 01/04/2025.

Remuneration: Rs. 72,000/- per month

Name of post : Medical Officer (OST Centre)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : MBBS with valid registration from the State Medical Council of Assam /NMC.

Desirable : 6 months of Junior Residency in any clinical branch. Work experience in HIV/AIDS Programme in field setting.

Essential Experience :

1. Those MD in Psychiatry/Diploma in Psychiatry Medicine (DPM) will be preferred.

2. Good knowledge of computer, MS Office.

3. Age should not be more than 65 years as on 01/04/2025.

Remuneration : Rs.72,000 /- per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview from 11th September 2025 to 19th September 2025 from 11 AM onwards. Reporting time is 10 AM. The venue is in Assam State AIDS Control Society,

Khanapara, Guwahati — 781 022

How to apply :

The applicants should come with all original testimonials. They should submit a standard form of application along with a set of self-attested photocopies of all original documents and a recent passport size photograph before the interview board

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here