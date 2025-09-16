Applications are invited for recruitment of govt teaching job in Chaiduar College Assam in 2025.

Chaiduar College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Assistant Professor (Economics, English, Educational Studies, Mathematics, and Physics) (one for each) for ITEP in 2025. Chaiduar has a remarkable place in the history of Assam. Chaiduar College with Arts Stream, with affiliation to Gauhati University came into being in 1967 at Gohpur. The college is continuously serving the academic as well as social needs of the region stretching from Buroi to Howajan. It subsequently came under deficit grants-in-aids of Government of Assam in 1977. Realizing the ever growing need of Science education, Science Stream was started in 1987 and was placed under deficit grants-in-aids in 1998. To cope with the present day needs, the college also came up with some Career Oriented and Computer courses in 2006 and the Commerce Stream in 2012. Besides offering the traditional courses, the college has been running some selected job-oriented and knowledge based courses implemented by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHOU) as Partner Institutes. Courses under IGNOU emphasize upon the appropriate use of information and communication technologies and public services available at the disposal of students. The University functions through its large network of Regional Centres, Study Centres and Partner Institutions spread all over the country. Moreover, a one year PG Diploma in Entrepreneurship and self-employment under the tag of UGC-Sponsored Innovative Programme is also available.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 5

Subject wise vacancies :

Economics : 1

English : 1

Educational Studies : 1

Mathematics : 1

Physics : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per NCTE norms

How to apply :

Candidates may send hard copies of their applications along with self-attested copies of relevant documents also to the Principal, Chaiduar College (Autonomous), P.O.- Gohpur, Dist.- Biswanath-784168.

They may also send soft copies of their applications along with self-attested copies of relevant documents via email to chaiduarcollege@gmail.com

Last date of receipt of application: 27th September 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here