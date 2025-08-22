Applications are invited for recruitment of various govt teaching job in Goreswar College Assam in 2025.

Goreswar College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Assistant Professor in the Department of Economics in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Department of Economics

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Educational Qualifications and Selection process will be as per Govt. O.M. No. A??. 239/2021/68 dtd. 24.01.2022. Preference shall be given to the candidates belonging to BTC/BTR

Age Limit :

The age limit of the candidates should not be more than 38 years as on 01.01.2025 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST candidates, 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates and 10 years for PWD candidates.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in the format prescribed by DHE, Assam with Bio-data and

all testimonials from HSLC onwards and a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 2000/- (Two Thousand) only drawn in favour of Principal, Goreswar College, Goreswar payable at SBI, Goreswar Branch

The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Goreswar College, P.O: Goreswar, Dist: Tamulpur, (BTR) Assam, PIN: 781366

Last date for receipt of applications is 6th September 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here