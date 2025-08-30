Applications are invited for recruitment of non-teaching govt job in KKHSOU Assam in 2025.

Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of various non-teaching posts or govt job in 2025.

Name of post : Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. a) A Master’s Degree with atleast 55% of marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed

b) At least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in Academic Level 11 and above or with 8 years’ service in Academic level 12 and above including as Associate Professor along with experience in educational administration,

OR

Comparable experience in research establishment and/or other institutions of higher education,

OR

15 (fifteen) years of administrative experience, of which 8(eight) years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post

Name of post : Dean (Study Centre)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

i) An eminent scholar with published work of high quality, actively engaged in research, with ten (10) years of experience in Post-graduate teaching and/or experience in research at the University/National Level institutions, including experience of guiding research at doctoral level.

Or

An outstanding scholar with established reputation who has made significant contribution to knowledge

Name of post : Director (EMPC)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. i) An eminent scholar with published work of high quality, actively engaged in research, with ten (10) years of experience in Post-graduate teaching and/or experience in research at the University/ National Level institutions, including experience of guiding research at doctoral level.

Or

An outstanding scholar with established reputation who has made significant contribution to knowledge

Name of post : Assistant Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Master’s Degree with at least 55% of the marks or equivalent grade in a point

scale wherever grading system is followed.

How to apply :

Candidates should apply online on or before 26.09.2025 through the University website

www.kkhsou.in.

The photocopies of applications (3 sets) and supporting documents (3 sets) should reach the Office of the Registrar, Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University, NH 37, Resham Nagar, Khanapara, Guwahati – 781022 on or before 30.09.2025 in an envelope superscribed with “Application for the Post of ……………………..”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here