Applications are invited for recruitment of govt job in TRTC Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Tool Room & Training Centre (TRTC), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Procurement Consultant, Procurement Assistant, Administrative Assistant, Placement Coordinator and Store Assistant on a purely contractual basis in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Procurement Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: B. Tech. / Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from a recognized University.

Desirable Qualification: Post-Graduate Degree/MBA/Diploma in Procurement or Professional Certification (Retired persons from Government, PSU or Corporate sectors with expertise in procurement will be given preference)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Experience: Minimum 3-5 years of relevant experience preferably in Government, MSME Units, PSU or Corporate sectors in Procurement Planning, Processes, Tendering, Bid Evaluation, etc.

Name of post : Procurement Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: B. Tech. in Engineering / Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce / Business Administration or equivalent from a recognized university.

Desirable Qualification: Post Graduate Diploma / MBA in Procurement or equivalent.

Experience: Minimum 2-3 years of relevant experience preferably in Government, MSME Units, PSU or Corporate sectors will be preferred in Procurement Support, Tendering through GeM, Bid Processing.

Name of post : Administrative Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: B. Tech. / Bachelor’s Degree in Any Stream from a recognized University.

Desirable Qualification: Post Graduate Degree / Business Administration / Public Administration

or related field from a recognized institution.

Experience: Minimum 3-5 years of experience preferably in Government, MSME Units, PSU or

Corporate sectors. Coordination, Documentation and Record Management

Name of post : Placement Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University.

Desirable Qualification: MBA/PG Diploma in HR/ Management will be preferred

Experience: Minimum 2-3 years of hands-on experience in Placement Coordination, HR Management and Skill Development Initiatives, with a strong focus on Student Mobilization,

Industry Linkages.

Name of post : Store Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from a recognized University.

Desirable Qualification: Diploma/Post Diploma in Material Management/Tally

Experience: Minimum 2-3 years of relevant experience in Store/ Inventory/Material Assistant Handling Stock Records, Inventory Management, Vendor Interactions etc.

Salary : Commensurate /Negotiable as per Industry/TRTC, Guwahati Norms

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews from 8th September 2025 to 12th September 2025. Reporting time is 9:30 AM

Venue is in Tool Room & Training Centre, Guwahati, Near EPIP, Amingaon Industrial Area, North Guwahati Road, Amingaon, Guwahati – 31 (Assam)

How to apply :

Candidates should bring their original documents along with one set of photocopies of Educational Qualification Certificates, Marksheet, Age Proof, ID Proof and a recent passport-size photograph.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here