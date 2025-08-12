Applications are invited for recruitment of 48 vacant govt job in ASFSA Assam.

Assam Society for Social Audit (ASFSA) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 48 vacant govt job at the State, Districts and Block level on contractual basis.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Social Development Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MA in Sociology /Economics or Master of Social Work

Experience : Minimum 5 years of post-qualification working experience in the field of Social Audit and rights of the poor. Preference will be given to those who work experience on social audits/ accountability related issues

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Monthly remuneration : Rs. 50, 000/-

Age : Maximum age up to 45 years as on 01-01-2025

Name of post : State Audit Expert

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : MA in Sociology /Economics or Master of Social Work

Experience : Minimum 3 years of post-qualification working experience in the field of Social Audit and rights of the poor. Preference will be given to those who have work experience on social audits/ accountability related issues

Monthly remuneration : Rs. 40, 000/-

Age : Maximum age up to 40 years as on 01-01-2025

Name of post : District Resource Person

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : MA in Sociology /Economics or Master of Social Work

Experience : Minimum 3 years of post-qualification working experience in the field of Social Audit and rights of the poor. Preference will be given to those who have work experience on social audits/ accountability related issues

Monthly remuneration : Rs. 30, 000/-

Age : Maximum age up to 38 years as on 01-01-2025

Name of post : IT Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.E/B.Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology or post graduate degree in Computer Application from any recognized Central University/ State University.

Experience : He/ She should have the knowledge of MIS, Software and database development, implementation and maintenance. Preference will be given to those who have experience in working with any Govt. Department or Private sector.

Monthly remuneration : Rs. 30, 000/-

Age : Maximum age up to 38 years as on 01-01-2025

Name of post : Accountant cum Office Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor Degree in Commerce stream from any Central/State university

Experience : Preference to those who have experience in handling accounts related work in Govt. PSU/Semi Govt. Department/ Institutions. Working knowledge of Financial Management/ Budgeting/GST/TDS/VAT/ P Tax / fling of Income Tax, etc. Computer knowledge of MS Excel, MS Word, Tally etc

Monthly remuneration : Rs. 20, 000/-

Age : Maximum age up to 38 years as on 01-01-2025

Name of post : Block Resource Person

No. of posts : 36

Qualification : Graduate in any Discipline

Experience :

1. He /She should be prepared to work in any districts of the State.

2. He/ She should have minimum one year experience of working in any govt. dept./organization or reputed civil society Organization working in Assam

Monthly remuneration : Rs. 12,000/- Plus TA/DA as per approved rate of ASSA

Age : Maximum age up to 38 years as on 01-01-2025

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://asfsa.xamtechinnovation.com/ up to midnight of 27th August 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here