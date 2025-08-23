Applications are invited for recruitment of 23 vacant teaching govt job in Pub Kamrup College Assam in 2025.

Pub Kamrup College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Programme Head and Assistant Professor under 4 Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), B.A. B.Ed. & B.Sc. B.Ed. (Secondary) in 2025.

Name of post : Programme Head (Professor in Education or Associate Professor in Education)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. Post Graduate degree in Science or Mathematics or Social Sciences or Languages

2. M.Ed.

3. Ph.D in Education

4. Ten Years of teaching experience in a teacher education institution for Professor and Eight Years for Associate Professor

5. Any other relevant qualification prescribed by the University Grants Commission for these categories of posts

Desirable: Diploma or Degree in Educational Administration or Leadership

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Liberal Discipline & Pedagogy (For ITEP, BA BEd)

No. of posts : 10

Discipline wise vacancies :

Assamese : 2

English : 2

Economics : 1

Education : 1

History : 1

Philosophy : 1

Political Science : 1

Geography : 1

Qualification :

1. Post Graduate degree in concerned subjects with minimum 55% marks

2. B.Ed. degree with minimum 55% marks

3. NET/SLET/Ph.D in concerned subjects as prescribed by the UGC/NCTE

Desirable :

i. M.Ed. with specialization in Secondary Education

ii. Ph.D in Education

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Liberal Discipline & Pedagogy (For ITEP, BSc BEd)

No. of posts : 5

Discipline wise vacancies :

Physics : 1

Chemistry : 1

Botany : 1

Zoology : 1

Mathematics : 1

Qualification :

1. Post Graduate degree in concerned subjects with minimum 55% marks

2. B.Ed. degree with minimum 55% marks

3. NET/SLET/Ph.D in concerned subjects as prescribed by the UGC/NCTE

Desirable :

i. M.Ed. with specialization in Secondary Education

ii. Ph.D in Education

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Educational Studies

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

1. Post graduate degree in Education (M.Ed.) with Minimum 55% marks or its equivalent grade

2. NET/SLET/Ph.D in Education

Desirable: Master degree in Psychology or Philosophy or Sociology or their allied subjects

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Health & Physical Education

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master of Physical Education (M.P.Ed.) with minimum 55% marks or its equivalent grade

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Art Education

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree in Performing Arts / Visual Arts with minimum 55% marks

or its equivalent grade

Name of post : Career Guidance & Counselling

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Appropriate qualification in guidance and counseling

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format along with relevant documents to Principal, Pub Kamrup College, Baihata Chariali, Kamrup, Assam, Pin-781381

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here