Applications are invited for recruitment of govt teaching job in Moridhal College Assam in 2025.

Moridhal College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Faculty of Four-Year Integrated Teachers Education Programme (ITEP) – BA BEd and BSc BEd in 2025.

Name of post : Head of the Department (HOD) in rank of Professor or Associate Professor in Education

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

i) Postgraduate degree in Science or Mathematics or Social Science or Commerce or Languages.

ii) M. Ed.

iii) Ph.D in Education

iv) Ten years of teaching experience in a teacher education institution for professor and eight years of Associate Professor.

v) Any other relevant qualification prescribed by the UGC for these categories of posts.

Desirable: Diploma/Degree in Educational Administration or Leadership

Name of post : Assistant Professor – in Liberal Discipline and Pedagogy

No. of posts : 12

Subject wise vacancies :

Mathematics : 1 Physics : 1 Chemistry : 1 Zoology/Life Science/Bio Science : 1 Botany/Life Sciences : 1 History : 1 Geography : 1 Political Science : 1 Economics : 1 MIL-Science : 1 Communicative Skill in English : 1 Communicative Skill in MIL/Classical Language : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

i) Postgraduate degree in the concerned discipline (Mathematics or Physics or Chemistry or Botany or Zoology); in Social Sciences (History or Geography or Political Science or Economics) and Languages (English or Assamese-MIL) with minimum 55% marks.

ii) B. Ed. Degree with minimum 55% marks and equivalent grade.

iii) National Eligibility Test (NET) or State Level Eligibility Test (SET) or Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Education or in the concerned subject as prescribed by the UGC for these categories of posts.

Desirable:

i) M. Ed. or M. Ed. With specialization in Elementary Education.

ii) Ph.D. in Education

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Educational Studies

No. of posts : 4

Eligibility Criteria :

i) Postgraduate degree in Education (M. Ed.) with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade.

ii) National Eligibility Test (NET) or State Level Eligibility Test (SET) or Doctor of Philosophy (Ph. D.) in Education or in the concerned subject as prescribed by the UGC for these categories of posts.

Desirable: Master’s degree in Psychology or Philosophy or Sociology or other allied subjects

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Physical Education, Art Education

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

i) Master of Physical Education (M. P. Ed) with minimum 55% marks or its equivalent grade.

ii) Postgraduate degree in performing or visual arts with minimum 55% marks or its equivalent.

Name of post : Counsellor

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Assistant Professor in Education having Guidance and Counselling as one of the

papers in M. Ed. or a part time Counselling with an appropriate qualification in guidance and counselling.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their application with all supporting documents and Bio-Data , 02 (Two) copies of recent passport size photographs to The Principal , Moridhal College, Moridhal, Dhemaji, Assam, PIN- 787057

Applicants must also send their applications along with an email also to moridhalcollege@gmail.com.

Last date for receipt of applications is 30th September 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here