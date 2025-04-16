Assam Career TISS Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in TISS Assam in 2025

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Professor in the course Post-Graduate Diploma in Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (PGD-WASH) in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Professor for Post-Graduate Diploma in Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (PGD-WASH)

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

Eligibility (A or B):

A. i) A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading

system is followed) in Political Science/ International Relation/ Political Demography & Population

Studies/Law-Governance Management, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign

university.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National

Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like

SLET/SET

OR

A master’s degree in civil/mechanical/Environmental Engineering (ME/MTech) with valid GATE

scores.

OR

who got a Ph. D. degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be exempted from

NET/SLET/SET

OR

B. The Ph.D. degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among

top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following:

i. Quacquarelli Symonds (QS)

ii. the Times Higher Education (THE) or

iii. the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

Desirable qualifications (Additional):

1. The candidate with background in Geo-hydrology, Civil and Environmental Engineering, with teaching and research experience in subjects related to water sanitation and hygiene

2. Candidates having strong publication record

3. Basic ability to understand and teach the intersection of climate change and WASH

How to apply :

The candidates must apply online through the link (Apply Now) provided along with

this advertisement on the Institute’s website at www.tiss.edu.

The last date for submission of online applications will be 25th April, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here