Assam Career THDC India Limited Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in THDC India Limited Assam in 2025.

THDC India Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Field Engineer (Level I) in 2025. THDC India Limited is a leading Power Sector and Profit-making Public sector Enterprise and registered as a Public Limited Company in July-1988 under the Companies Act, 1956. THDCIL was conferred “Mini Ratna’ Category- Status in Oct-2009 and up-graded to Schedule ‘A’ PSU in July-2010 by the Govt. of India.

Name of post : Field Engineer (Level I)

No. of posts : 7

Discipline wise vacancies :

Geo-Technical Engineering : 4

Structural Engineering : 1

Hydrology : 1

Seismology : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Geo-Technical Engineering : Full Time B.E/B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Civil Discipline from recognized University or institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India with not less than 60% marks AND M.Tech in Geo-Technical Engineering

Structural Engineering : Full Time B.E/B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Civil Discipline from recognized University or institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India with not less than 60% marks AND M.Tech also in Structural Engineering.

Hydrology : Full Time B.E/B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Civil Discipline from recognized University or

institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India with not less than 60% marks

AND M.Tech also preferably in Hydrology, Water Resources or Dam Safety & Rehabilitation.

Seismology : Full Time B.E/B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Civil Discipline from recognized University or

institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India with not less than 60% marks

AND also M.Tech in Earthquake Engineering/ Dam Safety & Rehabilitation

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online altogether through the THDCIL website https://www.thdc.co.in/?Career Section? New Job Opening. No other means/ mode of Application Form altogether shall be accepted.

Closing of Online Registration is 10.07.2025 (06:00 PM)

Application Fees :

For GENERAL, OBC(NCL) & EWS CANDIDATES- Candidates have to click on the payment now link and make payment of Registration fee Rs. 600/- (Rs. Six Hundred only)

ST/SC/PwBDs / Ex-Servicemen/Doob Kshetra of THDC Projects/Departmental Candidates gets exemption from payment of Registration fee altogether.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here