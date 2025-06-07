Assam Career Tezpur University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or career in Tezpur University Assam in 2025.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of one (01) Junior Research Fellow in the DBT sponsored research project entitled “Development of Bioresin from Niger and Soyabean Oil: A Solution to Single Use Plastic” under the Principal Investigator of Dr Soumya Ranjan Purohit, Assistant Professor, Department of Food

Engineering and Technology in 2025.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

Post graduate Degree in Basic Science or Graduate/Post Graduate degree in professional courses with any one of the following.

1. Qualified in CSIR/UGC NET (Incl. Assistant Professorship)/GATE or

2. Qualified in National Level Examination conducted by Govt. agencies such as DST, DBT, DAE, DOS, DRDO, MoE, ICAR, ICMR, IIT, IISc, IISER, NISER etc. or also Qualified in Category-II merit list of DBT-BET examination.

Age: Candidates shall not be more than 28 years of age altogether on the last date of receipt of application. Upper age limit may be relaxed as per Government of India rules.

Fellowship: Rs. 37,000/- (Rupees thirty seven thousand) only + HRA as admissible per month for 1st and 2nd year and Rs. 42,000/- (Rupees forty two thousand) only + HRA as admissible per month for 3rd year as per rules (SRF).

How to apply :

Interested candidates may send their application in prescribed format (enclosed as Annexure-I) along with detailed biodata also to Dr. Soumya Ranjan Purohit, Principal Investigator, Department of Food Engineering and Technology, Tezpur University via email to srpurohit@tezu.ernet.in

Last date for submission of applications is 21st June 2025

Shortlisted candidates will be called altogether for personal interview. Shortlisted candidates are required to appear before the interview board along with all original and also self-attested photocopies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificate (if any), certificate of NET/GATE or similar examination qualifications, any other testimonials, copy of recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV) and duly filled in application in Annexure-I. Original documents of the candidates will also be verified by the Selection Committee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here