Assam Career Tezpur University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various legal positions or career in Tezpur University Assam in 2025.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of one (01) Research Assistant and two (02) Field Investigators in an ICSSR sponsored minor research project titled “Assessing the Implementation of the Para-Legal Volunteers Scheme (2009) with Reference to Maternal Health among Tea Garden Workers in Assam” under the Project Director Dr. Madhumita Acharjee, Assistant Professor, Department of Law in 2025.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 37,000/- (Rupees thirty seven thousand) only per month (Fixed).

Qualification : Post graduate in Social Science discipline (55% minimum) with NET/M.Phil./Ph.D.

Job Roles :

1. Assisting the Project Director in designing tools, frameworks, and methodologies for the research project.

2. Conducting literature reviews and preparing research briefs.

3. Handling data entry, drafting reports, academic papers and documentation required for the project.

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 20,000 (Rupees twenty thousand) only per month (Fixed).

Qualification : Post Graduate degree in any Social Science discipline with a minimum of 55% marks.

Job Roles :

1. Conducting field surveys, interviews, and data collection.

2. Assisting in data entry, transcription, and preliminary analysis.

Age: Candidate shall not be more than 30 years of age on the date of interview. Upper age limit may be relaxed as per Government of India rules.

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held in the conference room, Department of Law, Tezpur University on 06/06/2025 at 10.00 a.m. onwards

How to apply :

Interested candidates may appear before the interview board with all original and two sets of self-attested photocopies of marksheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, testimonials, caste certificate (if applicable), certificate of NET/GATE (if any, if applicable), experience certificate (if applicable), any other testimonials and a copy of recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV) and duly filled in application in Annexure-I. Applicants may mail a copy of the duly filled in application along with relevant documents to madhuap@tezu.ernet.in on or before 31/05/2025. Original documents of the candidate(s) will be verified by the Selection Committee.

