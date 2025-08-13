Assam Career Tezpur University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or career in Tezpur University Assam in 2025.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Field Investigator under the ICSSR sponsored Minor Research Project entitled “Socio-Economic Impact and Technological Adaptation of Textile Based MSMEs in Assam”, under the Co Project Director Dr Santi Gopal Maji, Professor, Department of Commerce in 2025.

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Postgraduate degree in Commerce, Management, or any Social Science discipline with a minimum of 55% marks.

Desirable: Experience in quantitative and qualitative data collection, data analysis using SPSS/Excel, and familiarity with MSME operations in Assam.

Remuneration: Rs. 20,000 (Rupees Twenty Thousand only) only per month (fixed).

Age limit: Not more than 28 years of age on the last date of application. Upper age limit is relaxable as per Government of India rules.

How to apply :

Interested candidates may send their application in prescribed format (enclosed as Annexure-I) along with detailed CV to Dr. Santi Gopal Maji, Department of Commerce, Tezpur University via email to sgmaji@tezu.ernet.in under the subject “Application for Field Investigator” within 26th August 2025

Date of Interview will be notified later on, only to the shortlisted candidates in their respective registered E-mail IDs only.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here