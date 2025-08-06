Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Contractual Faculty for the Department of Education (ITEP programme)

Name of post : Contractual Faculty for the Department of Education (ITEP programme)

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

Chemistry : 1

Assamese : 1

Essential and Desirable Qualification :

Chemistry :

(i) Post-Graduate degree in Sciences (Chemistry) with minimum fifty-five percent marks or its equivalent grade.

(ii) B.Ed. degree with minimum fifty-five percent marks or equivalent grade.

(iii) National Eligibility Test or State Level Eligibility Test or Doctor of Philosophy in Education or in the concerned subject as prescribed by the University Grants Commission for these categories of posts.

Desirable:

(i) M.Ed. or M.Ed. with Specialisation

(ii) Ph. D in Education.

Assamese :

(i) Post-Graduate degree in Languages (Assamese) with minimum fifty-five percent marks or its equivalent grade.

(ii) B.Ed. degree with minimum fifty-five percent marks or equivalent grade.

(iii) National Eligibility Test or State Level Eligibility Test or Doctor of Philosophy in Education or in the concerned subject as prescribed by the University Grants Commission for these categories of posts.

Desirable:

(i) M.Ed. or M.Ed. with Specialisation

(ii) Ph. D in Education.

Salary : Appointed Faculty will be paid fixed emolument of Rs. 80000/- (Eighty Thousand Fixed) per month. No other allowances will be admissible.

Selection Procedure :

Aspiring and eligible candidates should appear for the interview scheduled on 18.08.2025 from 10.00 AM onwards. The venue is in Tezpur University, Tezpur-784028, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates should bring all the original testimonials and duly filled application in Annexure-I. A copy of the duly filled in application along with relevant documents may kindly be mailed to hod edu@tezu.ernet.in

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here