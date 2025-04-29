Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or career in Tea Research Association Assam.

Tea Research Association Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Research Fellow (Temporary) under a project entitled “Weed diversity in tea plantations of Assam and West Bengal and development of bio-herbicide for an enriched integrated weed management package in tea” (Project code: NTRF: 226/2024) sponsored by NTRF at Tocklai Tea Research Institute. The above posts are purely temporary and also co-terminus with the project. The beginning of a new era of tea research in India was marked by the establishment of the Scientific Department of Indian Tea Association (ITA) in the year 1900. This was consolidated with the creation of the Tocklai Experimental Station in 1911. The formation of the Tea Research Association (TRA) in 1964 with Tocklai at the centre of all activities further expanded the horizon of tea research to cover the entire Northeast India. Research on all aspects of tea cultivation and processing is carried out at the Tocklai Tea Research Institute, Jorhat, the oldest and the largest research station of its kind in the world. Transfer of technology to its member estates is carried out through its advisory network covering 1,076 tea estates occupying 341,049 hectares (1,317 sq mi) of land spread over The South Bank, North Bank, Upper Assam, Cachar, Tripura, Dooars, Darjeeling and Terai. Tocklai has its regional R & D Centre at Nagrakata, West Bengal.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification :

M.Sc in Agronomy/ Weed Science/ Tea Science/ Botany/ Soil Science

Desirable Qualifications and Experience: Research experience in relevant field.

Monthly Fellowship : Rs. 20,000/- + 8% HRA per month for 1st and 2nd year respectively. Rs. 22,000/- + 8% HRA per month for 3rd Year of the project.

Job Roles : The incumbent will have to involve in overall project related activities.

They should also carry out survey, field trials, extensive field visits, data base generation, analysis and report preparation.

How to apply :

Candidate should submit a soft copy of duly filled-in-application form in prescribed format altogether. They should send it along with Curriculum Vitae (CV), Duplicate Copy of the Documents also (Testimonials of qualifications, mark sheets, experience, date of birth etc.) to the email id tocklaintrf@gmail.com. Last date for submissions of applications is 5th May, 2025. Only shortlisted candidate will get information altogether for details of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here