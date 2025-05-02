Applications are invited for recruitment of six vacant positions or career in Tea Research Association Jorhat Assam.

Tea Research Association Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Scientist-B.

Name of post : Scientist-B

No. of posts : 6

Discipline wise vacancies :

Entomology : 2

Mycology & Microbiology : 1

Soils : 1

Tea Processing & Manufacturing Advisory : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

Scientist-B (Entomology) :

Essential Qualifications:

1. 1st Class Post Graduate Degree in Zoology / Life Science with Specialization in Entomology / Agricultural Entomology from a recognized University / Reputed Institution.

2. A minimum of 03 publications in the area of Entomology at SCI journals, with at least 01 paper as 1st or corresponding author.

Desirable :

1. Doctorate Degree in relevant area / subject

2. Minimum 01 Years of Research experience in tea entomology

Scientist-B (Mycology & Microbiology) :

Essential Qualification :

1. 1st Class Post Graduate Degree in Life Science / Botany / Microbiology / Agriculture with specialization in Pathology / Mycology from a recognized University/Reputed Institution.

2. A minimum of 03 publications in the area of Mycology & Microbiology at SCI journals, with at least 01 paper as 1st or corresponding author.

Desirable :

1. Doctorate Degree in relevant area / subject

2. Minimum 01 Years of Research experience in Tea Mycology & Microbiology

Scientist-B (Soils) :

Essential Qualification :

1. 1st Class Post Graduate Degree in Soil Science / Agriculture with specialization in Soil Science from a recognized University / Reputed Institution.

2. A minimum of 03 publications in the area of Soil Science at SCI journals, with at least 01 paper as 1st or corresponding author.

Desirable :

1. Doctorate Degree in relevant area / subject

2. Minimum 01 Years of Research experience in tea related Soil Science

Scientist-B (Engineering) (Tea Processing & Manufacturing Advisory) :

Essential Qualifications: 1st Class Post Graduate Degree, (M.E./ M Tech) in Mechanical Engineering / Agriculture Engineering from a recognized University / Reputed Institution.

Desirable :

1. Doctorate Degree in relevant area / subject

2. Minimum 01 Years of Research experience in the related field

3. Experience of publications in the above area at SCI journals.

Scientist-B (Food Science) (Tea Processing & Manufacturing Advisory) :

Essential Qualifications:

1. 1st Class Post Graduate Degree in Food Chemistry / Food Science / Food Technology / Agriculture with specialization in Food Chemistry / Food Science / Food Technology from a recognized University / Reputed Institution.

2. For science graduates, a minimum of 02 publications in the above area at SCI journals, with at least 01 paper as 1st or corresponding author. Post graduates in Technology discipline are exempted on the publication requirements.

Desirable :

1. Doctorate Degree in relevant area / subject

2. Minimum 01 Years of Research experience in the related field

Age: Not exceeding 35 years, as on the last date of application.

Pay : Pay Level 10, Rs. 56,100- 1,77,500/-

How to apply :

Candidates may send their the filled-in application format (hard copy) along with requisite documents through registered / speed post / courier within 30.06.2025 (5 pm) to The Director, Tea Research Association, Tocklai Tea Research Institute, Jorhat, Assam- 785 008.

The Candidate(s) must mention the post code in the body of the envelope, by super-scribing as “Application for the post code …………. at TRA, Tocklai, Assam”.

Application fee @ Rs. 2000/- (Rupees two thousand only) is to be paid by Demand Draft in favour of Tea Research Association payable at Jorhat should be enclosed along with the application form.

An advance copy may be sent to the email: director@tocklai.net

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here