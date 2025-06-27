Applications are invited for recruitment of over 30 vacant positions or career in State Child Protection Society Assam in 2025.

State Child Protection Society Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Chairperson and also Members of Child Welfare Committees (CWC) and Social Workers of Juvenile Justice Boards (JJB) in 2025.

Name of posts :

Chairperson [Child Welfare Committees (CWC)]

Members [Child Welfare Committees (CWC)]

Social Workers [Juvenile Justice Boards (JJB)]

Age: 35 to 65 years as on 01/01/2025

Educational qualification:

The candidates shall have a degree in child psychology or psychiatry or law or social work or sociology or also human health or education or human development or special education for differently abled children is a practicing professional with a degree in child psychology or psychiatry or law or social work or sociology or human health or education or human development or special education for differently abled children. Preference altogether to the Post Graduate degree holders in the mentioned subject.

Experience:

(i) is actively involved in health, education or welfare activities pertaining to children for seven years.

(ii) no person shall be eligible for selection as a Chairperson / Member / Social worker of Committee or Board, if he/she

a. has any past record of violation of Human rights/Child rights.

b. has face conviction of an offence involving moral turpitude, and such conviction is not subject to reversal or grant of full pardon in respect of such offense.

c. has got removal or dismissal from service of the Govt. of India or State Govt. or an undertaking or corporation under the ownership of the Central or State Govt.

d. has involvement in child abuse or employment of child labour or in any immoral act or any other violation of human rights.

(iii) A person having association with an organization receiving foreign contribution shall not be eligible to be a Chairperson or Member or Social Worker of the Committee or Board.

(iv) Any person working in the implementation of the Act in any Non-Government Organization or any organization, performing such functions which may cause conflict of interest in discharge of their duties as the Chairperson or Member of the Committee shall not be eligible for appointment as the Chairperson and Member of the Committee as follows

a. Any family member who is a member of any non-governmental organization;

b. Close relation with a member of any non-governmental organization ;

c. Any persons altogether working in a district for rescue and rehabilitation;

d. A person who representing / runs a Child Care Institution or Member of the Board or also Trust of any non-governmental organization.

e. have association altogether with any Child Care Institution, directly or indirectly, during his tenure as a Member of the Board or Committee or have any other conflict of interest.

(v) Appointment of any Member or Committee shall also be terminated by the Govt. after making an enquiry if he/ she has been found guilty of misuse of power vested on them under this Act, if he/ she

a. has got conviction of an offence involving moral turpitude and such conviction is not subject to reversal or grant of full pardon in respect of such offence.

b. fails to attend the proceeding of the Committee or also Board consecutively for 3 months without any valid reason or fails to attend ¾ of the sittings in a year.

(vi) A Member/Chairperson /Social worker getting selection under the State Level Selection Committee should not:

a. Be also holding such other full-time occupation that does not allow him to give necessary time and attention to the work of the Board or Committee.

b. hold any office in any political party altogether during his tenure, or

c. be insolvent

d. does not fulfill the qualifications and experience prescribed in the Act and rules made there under and in such a case, the Selection Committee, constituted under Rule 87 shall after due inquiry and on establishment of such fact, reject his application.

(vii) Any practicing lawyer / advocate getting selection for any of the positions in JJB or CWC shall also be debarred from dealing with any case relating to children (below 18 years of age) during their tenure in CWC or JJB even in their personal capacity

How to apply :

Willing and eligible applicants may altogether submit their applications by 15th July, 2025 during office hours in the office of the District Child Protection Officer of the district concerned.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here