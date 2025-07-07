Assam Career SSA Society Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in SSA Society Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Shrimanta Shankar Academy (SSA) Society Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of System Admin cum Computer Technician in 2025. SSA Society came into being altogether in 1992. Under SSA Society, SSA Panbazar, the first junior Arts and Science college in the non – government sector in the entire north eastern region and the state of Assam altogether came into being in 1992. Shrimanta Shankar Academy Senior Secondary School at Dispur, Guwahati came into being under SSA Society in 1994. Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Management and Technology, Guwahati came into being as the first engineering college in the non – government sector in Assam under SSA Society. Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Guwahati was established as the first non-government pharmacy institute in the state of Assam under SSA Society. The Shrimanta Shankar Academy (SSA) Society has in its heart an abiding purpose to live by the teachings of the great saint Shrimanta Shankar Dev, wholeheartedly engaged in disseminating the revolutionary ideas of the Assamese scholar. Ever since its formation in 1992, the society has been actively pursuing the educational endeavor in the truest spirit of what sums up this noble undertaking. its guiding principle of Truth, Discipline and also Excellence. The SSA Society has seen some of the most premier educational institutes of Assam come up to continuously expand the horizons of the learning scene of the state under its aegis.

Name of post : System Admin cum Computer Technician

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Diploma or certification in hardware/networking is mandatory Proficiency in computer repairing, hardware repairing & maintenance, CCTV installation, changing hardware parts. Minimum 2-5 years of experience in system administration or also IT support. Experience with Windows/Linux servers, networking, and also troubleshooting. Strong knowledge of operating systems (Windows, Linux, macOS). Hands-on experience also with networking

How to apply :

Candidates may send their CV or resume via email to careerssasociety@gmail.com

Last date for submission of applications is 13th July 2025.

