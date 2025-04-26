Assam Career SIDBI Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in SIDBI Assam in 2025.

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Associate Managers on contract basis (Full time) in Green Climate Finance Vertical (GCFV) in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Associate Manager – Environment and Social Safeguard

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Post graduate or equivalent level of education (Environmental management/ Environmental Engineering/ Energy Management/ Social Science/ Sociology/ Development Studies) from a recognized university or Institute.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Minimum 3 years of professional experience with at least 2 years in the assessment and management of environmental and/or social impacts in a consultancy, industrial, commercial role

Name of post : Associate Manager – Monitoring and Evaluation

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Master’s degree in engineering/ technology, economics, climate/ environmental sciences, natural resource management, or a related field.

Minimum 3 years of professional experience of working on monitoring and evaluation projects which includes handson experience in the ex-post evaluation of energy efficiency measures in industrial processes across multiple industrial sectors, primarily textile, mechanization (engineering, metals), plastics, and food industry

Name of post : Associate Manager – Energy

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

Graduation in electrical/ energy/ mechanical engineering/ energy economics/ planning and policy or business or related engineering fields.

BEE Certified Energy Auditor, Post-graduation or additional qualifications in energy management related field is desirable (Accredited Energy Auditor would be preferred)

Minimum 3 years hands-on and practical experience of designing, and/or delivering energy savings performance contracting based energy efficiency projects in industrial processes, working closely with/for utility companies, ESCOs / RESCOs, energy engineering consulting firms, and/or financial institutions including hands-on experience in conducting energy audit, ex-post evaluation of energy efficiency measures in industrial processes across multiple industrial sectors, primarily textile, mechanization (engineering, metals), plastics, and food industry

Name of post : Associate Manager – Climate

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

Graduation in any discipline. Postgraduate in Environment, Energy, Climate Change and related fields

Minimum 3 years’ experience in sustainable development, energy efficiency, climate change, etc

Monthly Remuneration : INR 100,000 to INR 250,000

Age Limit : Interested Applicants applying for the post should not have the age more than

45 years (as on 31.03.2025).

How to apply :

Candidates may send duly signed and stamped application form needed to GCFV as per format provided – “Resume Format” along with self-attested scanned copies of relevant documents by email at gcfv@sidbi.in or neerajverma@sidbi.in only with the subject – “Application for the post of ………………………. ” (Advertisement No.: GCFV/22042025/OUT/47500 dated April 23, 2025)”

The last date for submission of application (by email only) is 14th May 2025 (up to 23:59 hours).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here