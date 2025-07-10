Assam Career Shrimanta Shankar Academy Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Shrimanta Shankar Academy Dispur Assam in 2025.

Shrimanta Shankar Academy Dispur Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Physical Education Teacher in 2025.Shrimanta Shankar Academy which has the affiliation of CBSE New Delhi came into being in the heart of the capital city of Assam Dispur. It came into being in 1995. The establishment was with the sole objective of imparting quality education to that gives due importance to human values and also ethics mainly catering to the students of the North East. The aim saw accomplishment with the inculcation of the values and teachings of the patron saint Mahapurush Shrimanta Shankardev as the foundation of the school’s vision and mission. The students gets motivation to do well academically and be a real asset to the society. The school has three multi storey buildings, a science laboratory with all the latest equipment, state of the art library, two large playgrounds, a fully AC auditorium, two rooms of music, yoga rooms and classes up to Xth standard. The school has an addition of classes up to XII and has 100 percent pass rate in the CBSE board exams. SSA Dispur aims not only at imparting education but also at developing a sense of social awareness, justice, pride for our rich heritage and traditions among the students.

Name of post : Physical Education Teacher

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BPEd

Experience : Minimum 3 years experience

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 19th July 2025. Reporting time is 11 AM. The venue is in Shrimanta Shankar Academy, Girijananda Chowdhury Complex, GS Rd, Bagheswari Than, Dispur, Sarumotoria, Guwahati, Assam, PIN- 781006

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with bio-data stating their educational qualifications, experience and other achievements.

They should also original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents in support of their qualification and experience during interview.