Applications are invited for recruitment of 29 vacant positions or career in RVNL Assam in 2025.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Officials in Electrical department on regular basis in 2025.

Name of post : Sr. DGM-Electrical

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : BE/B.Tech in Electrical Engineering (or combination of engineering branches where electrical is one branch) from any recognized institute/university

Experience : Official Working in Govt. org / CPSE: Candidate must have minimum 07 years of

experience in relevant field altogether as mentioned in experience criteria. Official working in PVT must have minimum 14 years of experience in relevant field.

Name of post : Manager-Electrical

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : B.E/B.Tech (Electrical/Electrical and Electronics) with not less than 60% marks or equivalent grade from any recognized institute/university

Experience : Official Working in Govt. org / CPSE: Candidate must have minimum 04 years of

experience in relevant field as mentioned in experience criteria. Official working in PVT must have minimum 8 years of experience in relevant field.

Name of post : Deputy Manager-Electrical

No. of posts : 7

Qualification : B.E/B.Tech (Electrical/Electrical and Electronics) with not less than 60% marks or equivalent grade from any recognized institute/university

Experience : Official Working in Govt. org / CPSE: Candidate must have minimum 03 years of

experience in relevant field as mentioned in experience criteria. Official working in PVT must have minimum 5 years of experience in relevant field.

Name of post : Assistant Manager- Electrical

No. of posts : 11

Qualification : Diploma in Electrical/ Electrical and Electronics Engineering (or combination of

engineering branches where electrical is one branch) with not less than 60% marks or equivalent grade from any recognized institute/university

Experience : Official Working in Govt. org / CPSE: Candidate must have minimum 6 years of

experience in relevant field as mentioned in experience criteria. Official working in PVT must have minimum 6 years of experience in relevant field.

How to apply :

Candidates may send duly filled in Applications as per Annexure-II and Annexure-III altogether to the Dispatch Section, Ground Floor, August Kranti Bhawan, Bhikaji Cama Place, R.K. Puram, New Delhi-110066 or dropped personally in RVNL Corporate Office, Dispatch Section on any working day, upto 17.00 hrs. of the closing date i.e. 27/08/2025.

Applicants must send their application duly signed by candidate, with latest passport size photograph affixed (not older than 03 months) along with a copy of above said documents in a sealed envelope super scribing. The envelope containing the application should be super scribed as “Application for the post of……….. (name of the post) and Advt. No.-…….”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here