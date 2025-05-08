Assam Career RITES Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in RITES Assam in 2025.

RITES Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of UAT Tester and Assistant (HR) in 2025. RITES Limited, a Navratna and Schedule ‘A’ Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, incorporated on April 26, 1974, is a multidisciplinary engineering and also consultancy organization, providing a comprehensive range of services from concept to commissioning in all facets of transport infrastructure and related technologies. The company’s market capitalization has placed it among the top 500 listed companies in India, a testament to the high-quality solutions and services it delivers, driven by its talented pool of professionals. It is is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, providing diverse range of services under one roof. RITES is uniquely placed in terms of diversification of services and geographical reach in various sectors such as railways, highways, metros, tunnels, bridge, urban engineering, sustainability & green mobility, airports, ports, ropeways, institutional buildings, inland waterways, etc.

Name of post : UAT Tester

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.E/B. Tech in CS/IT or MCA.

Experience : Minimum 5 years of post-qualification experience in IT industry also having completed 1-2 software development life cycles. Experience also in software testing, preferably with a focus on UAT

Name of post : Assistant (HR)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full Time Graduation in any discipline

Experience : NIL

How to apply :

For the post of UAT Tester, interested candidates fulfilling the above laid down eligibility criteria must apply online altogether in the registration format available in the Career Section of RITES website http://www.rites.com on or before 30.05.2025 (Till 11:00 AM)

For the post of Assistant (HR), interested candidates fulfilling the above laid down eligibility criteria must apply online altogether in the registration format available in the Career Section of RITES website http://www.rites.com on or before 06.06.2025

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2