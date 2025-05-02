Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in RITES Assam.

RITES Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Field Engineer. RITES Limited, a Navratna and Schedule ‘A’ Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, which came into being on April 26, 1974, is a multidisciplinary engineering and consultancy organization, providing a comprehensive range of services from concept to commissioning in all facets of transport infrastructure and related technologies. The company’s market capitalization made it among the top 500 listed companies in India, a testament to the high-quality solutions and services it delivers, driven by its talented pool of professionals. It is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, providing diverse range of services under one roof. RITES is working in a wide range of services with high geographical reach in various sectors such as railways, highways, metros, tunnels, bridge, urban engineering, sustainability & green mobility, airports, ports, ropeways, institutional buildings, inland waterways, etc.

Name of post : Field Engineer

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 6

Qualification :

Matriculation plus ITI Tradesmanship in Electrical/ Electrician Power Distribution/ Electrician Mechanics/ Instrument Mechanics/ Technician Power Electronics Systems/Electrician

Experience :

1 year Post Qualification experience in Solar PV systems (Installation & Commissioning, Material Testing and inspection, Field Quality inspection, and also quality assurance, etc.)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Maximum Age : 40 years as on the last date of online application i.e. 19.05.2025

Also Read : 10 best places in India for unmarried couples

How to apply :

Interested candidates fulfilling the above laid down eligibility criteria altogether must apply online in the registration format available in the Career Section of RITES website, http://www.rites.com

The candidates will also have to deposit amount of Rs 300/- plus applicable taxes as fees during online application.

Last date of submission of online application and also online payment of fees is 19.05.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here