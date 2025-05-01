Assam Career RITES Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in RITES Assam in 2025.

RITES Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Technician in 2025. RITES Limited, a Navratna and Schedule ‘A’ Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, incorporated on April 26, 1974, is a multidisciplinary engineering and consultancy organization, providing a comprehensive range of services from concept to commissioning in all facets of transport infrastructure and related technologies. The company’s market capitalization has placed it among the top 500 listed companies in India, a testament to the high-quality solutions and services it delivers, driven by its talented pool of professionals. It is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, providing diverse range of services under one roof. It is uniquely placed in terms of diversification of services and geographical reach in various sectors such as railways, highways, metros, tunnels, bridge, urban engineering, sustainability & green mobility, airports, ports, ropeways, institutional buildings, inland waterways, etc. With its nearly five-decade-long journey, RITES has established itself as a preferred choice for clients in more than 55 countries across Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Middle East regions. The company is the export arm of Indian Railways for providing rolling stock (including locomotives, coaches, trainsets etc.).

Name of post : Technician

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Full time BSc. degree in Physics or Chemistry.

Experience :

Minimum of 3 years of post-qualification experience in the field of Spectro &material testing at

Lab or equivalent (viz resin coated silica sand, slag analysis & testing of mechanical properties viz

BHN, tensile strength, yield strength, elongation, impact, Macro & micro examination etc)

Maximum Age : 40 years as on the last date of online application i.e. 19.05.2025

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://rites.com/

Last date of submission of online application and online payment of fees is 19.05.2025

Application Fees : Rs. 300/- plus Taxes as applicable

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here